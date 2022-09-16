Luva fakes abandonment, throws Falcão for a corner and signs with another businessman

The professional future of Luva de Pedreiro is already defined, and if this is the news you’ve been waiting for from the LeoDias column, then: RECEIVE IT! The biggest sports influencer in Brazil never thought about giving up his career. The truth behind this is that Iran Ferreira simply set up the whole strategy to be managed by the most followed tiktoker in the world: the Senegalese Khaby Lame, who has 149 million fans. With that, it is official that Falcão has been passed back.

The survey began in August, when Luva was received by the influencer at his home in Milan, Italy. Our report soon discovered that the alleged career “abandonment” was designed so that the Brazilian influencer could get along with the people who helped him – that is, Falcão himself and his team.

Even without a contract with the former futsal player and businessman, Iran Ferreira’s career, since the imbroglio with Allan Jesus, was under the responsibility of Marcelo Seiroz, at Desafio Um Pra Um. Termination can happen at any time, as already advanced in this space. Luva doesn’t want problems, that’s why it intends to fulfill all the commitments made with the brands.

Meet Khaby Lame!

Khaby Lame and Luva even recorded a humor video together. In the scene, the Brazilian plays a “nosy visitor” at Lame’s house.

The Senegalese’s tiktoker career took off when he started satirizing viral videos, demystifying tricks that were supposed to make our lives easier. In these posts, Khaby doesn’t say a word and always looks at the camera with a funny expression – his trademark.

On Instagram alone, Khaby Lame has around 79 million followers. A fan of Will Smith, with whom he dreams of acting in a film, the Senegalese spoke, in a recent interview, about the responsibility he has in his hands due to his power of influence.

“It is not simple to influence people. I play in my videos and I always try not to disrespect anyone, not to fall into any form of discrimination,” said Khaby.

