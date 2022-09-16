Maitê Proença reveals her vote for elections; check out other artists who have positioned themselves

After dating singer Adriana Calcanhoto and the troubled ending, actress Maitê Proença decided to comment on her vote for the 2022 elections. October.

In a conversation with the Folha de S. Paulo website, Maitê detailed the real reason for voting for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “I say that my vote is anti-Bolsonaro. For the agreement with Marina, for the democratic union and in the hope that, after disregarding the campaign aggressions, so many good ideas from Ciro Gomes’ program will be taken advantage of, yes, I will vote for Lula”, stated.

In addition to Maitê, other artists have also positioned themselves in favor of the former president’s return to power again. Singer Mano Brown has always been left-wing and, in 2018, he made a speech that reverberated at the time. “Speaking well of the PT to the PT fans is easy. There’s a crowd that’s not here that needs to be conquered, or we’re going to fall off the precipice,” he said.

Singer Gloria Groove has already worn an outfit with the number 13 on it and shouted ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ during her performance at Lolla. “This afternoon, I found myself thinking the following. Have we gone back in time? Is this what is happening? Do they want to shut us up? Censorship in 2022 is the c*fuck! Bolsonaro out!” she fired.

that’s the kind of video they don’t want us to see, isn’t it? BUT CENSORSHIP NOT HERE!

Not in Lady East’s stronghold! #GloriaGrooveNoCanalBis pic.twitter.com/twqHrbzDNT — ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@gloriagroove) March 28, 2022

In addition to music artists, there are also television celebrities, such as Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank, who are 100% left-wing. The famous met with the former president and detailed his desire to make the former president win the elections. “I heard from Lula the commitment to work for Brazil and for all Brazilians. The best part of this conversation is knowing that, after being elected, I will be able to demand your actions in a democratic and republican way. Giovanna Ewbank and I make ourselves available to act on the front of the anti-racist struggle “, he commented.