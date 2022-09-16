Man arrested and banned from entering Singapore for company error

An Australian who went to Thailand fell ill and was detained for two days as he was sent back to Singapore. Richard Grant was told by the airline that he would not need to present a negative test for covid-19 upon arriving in the Asian country, however, the information was passed on in the wrong way, according to the British tabloid Daily Mirror.

Upon arriving in Thailand, he was surprised by the request for a test for the disease. Without the necessary results to enter the country, he was sent to Singapore, through which he had transited, and was immediately imprisoned in a “filthy” and “freezing” detention cell.

“It was a filthy cell, with two bunk beds and a washbasin. There was no hot water, it was extremely cold and they didn’t give me any luggage. All I had was shorts and a t-shirt, so I was freezing the whole time. It was brutal. There was a guard at my door with a gun, I wasn’t going anywhere.”

In custody, he appealed to the airline to help him and even said that he was under arrest, but he had no help in this situation: “I wish I could help you even more, but the result remains the same. we cover, please let me know, otherwise I will need to end this chat.”

Two days later, Grant was released from his cell and allowed entry to Thailand. He gave his version and says he didn’t get a response from Jetstar until he contacted an ombudsman.

On the company’s side, they recognize the bad situation that the customer has experienced and regret what happened. “This happened during a time of unprecedented government restrictions on global travel that were changing frequently, which is why we continue to strongly recommend that all passengers regularly check the entry requirements of the country they were traveling to.”

Additionally, the company reported that it offered the customer a travel option to “extend their time in Singapore” but was not used. “We sympathize with Mr Grant and sincerely apologize for any misunderstandings that may have occurred prior to the trip. We will contact him again to discuss what additional support we can provide.”

Because of the arrest, Richard Grant is banned from entering Singapore.