Man caught assaulting child in Niterói

Images that began to circulate on the internet this Thursday (15), generated revolt and commotion on social networks. In the videos it is possible to see a child being assaulted and asphyxiated by a 32-year-old man in a condominium in Icaraí, South Zone of Niterói. (Video below)

One of the records was in the condominium reception hall. The man sits next to the child on a sofa, says something, looks around and then hits and suffocates the child. In the other record, taken by a camera in the condominium elevator, it shows the man choking the boy’s mouth and nose.

The child, who is only 4 years old and is the aggressor’s stepson, received a blow to the head and was asphyxiated on the sofa in the hall and in the elevator of the building. The case took place in February. The accused, identified as Victor Possobom, remains at large. Victor was the child’s stepfather and even had a child with the victim’s mother.

The child’s mother, Jéssica de Carvalho, 30, was at the police station accompanied by the lawyer, and said that she only learned of the images yesterday and hopes that justice will be done. According to the child’s mother, even though she suffered physical and psychological aggression from her partner, against whom she even filed a lawsuit for “mistreatment” in court, she did not perceive his aggressive behavior against the children.

An employee of the building saw the images and made the complaint to the Guardianship Council and the 77th DP (Icaraí). Police officers from the 77th DP (Icaraí) received the images, launched an investigation and are investigating the case. The police station informed that it analyzes the recorded images of the aggression and carries out other steps to clarify the facts.

Strong scenes













