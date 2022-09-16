Man who impersonated Fábio Assunção in fake news is the son of “king of pornochanchada” and Bolsonaro candidate

The actor also shared the content with misinformation on his profile edit

247 – The video of a fake news shared by Bolsonaristas with actor Fábio Assunção declaring his vote for Jair Bolsonaro is actually by David Cardoso Júnior. His father, David Cardoso, became famous for his pornochanchada films, a popular genre in the 80s.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the actor, who is a candidate for federal deputy for the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, also shared the content with disinformation on his profile.

In the video, David Cardoso appears stating that the government needs 8 years to produce results and that Bolsonaro’s victory is fundamental. The incorrect information is in the caption, where the speech is attributed to Fábio Assunção, credited as “actor and former PT”.

After an internet user pretended to be actor Fábio Assunção to ask for votes for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and making accusations against the PT, netizens rescued a post by the actor in which he shares an emotional interview with Dilma Rousseff granted to journalist Mariana Godoy, as shown in the post below.

Assunção on several occasions has publicly exposed his progressive vision and has never supported Jair Bolsonaro.

