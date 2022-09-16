Marcos Braz projects four reinforcements, being a ‘super contract’, if Flamengo competes in the Club World Cup

O Flamengo is already guaranteed in the Libertadores grand final and, if Athletico Paranaense wins in Guayaquil, confirms a spot in the Club World Cup. According to the vice president of football at Clube da Gávea, Marcos Braz, Rubro-Negro would be preparing four signings for the tournament, and one of them would be bombastic.

In an interview with “Canal do Benja”, Flamengo’s football director commented on the change in the dates of the Club World Cup. Contrary to what happened in 2019, for example, the 2023 edition will be played in March and, therefore, you will be able to make such contracts.

+ Flamengo: Filipe Luís praises Arrascaeta and says: ‘I could be at Barcelona or Real Madrid’



– Any team that is champion of the Libertadores, plays its World Cup in December. And when you play your Worlds in December, the windows are closed. For example, Palmeiras had the opportunity last year to play the World Cup in February, he might or might not have signed. That’s it, who had to analyze and analyzed it was Palmeiras – he said, before completing:

– If Flamengo is champion of the Libertadores, it will compete in the World Cup in March, with the windows open. Nothing more natural and plausible is that in windows we strengthen ourselves even more. Our thought is to bring in four players, and one of them is above average. In other words, a world reference – he concluded.

Memes: Rivals don’t forgive São Paulo’s elimination to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil



In this window, Flamengo has already brought Arturo Vidal, an old dream and a reference in world football. However, even having already worn the shirt of Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Bayern Munich, the midfielder is already old, which hampered his performance in Europe. In Braz’s words, the idea is to bring someone even bigger than Chilean.

+ VIDEO: Bruno Henrique celebrates classification in the Copa do Brasil with Flamengo fans

Before thinking about the World Cup, however, Rubro-Negro needs to focus on the Libertadores grand final. Flamengo and Athletico face each other on October 29, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil.