Margot Robbie is seen shaken after leaving Cara Delevingne’s house

According to the publication, it is speculated that Margot’s condition would be related to a visit hours earlier to her friend Cara Delevingne – (Credit: Reproduction / Twitter)

Actress Margot Robbie, 32, was pictured visibly shaken shortly after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne, 30, in West Hollywood, California.

The newspaper daily mail released the images this Thursday (15/9) where the protagonist of the live action Barbie, Margot Robbie, appears with a distressed and tearful expression.

According to the publication, it is speculated that Margot’s condition would be related to a visit hours earlier to her friend Cara Delevingne. Poppy Delevingne, sister of the actress, was also there at the end of the morning of this Thursday (15/9).

Intervention

Recently, Cara Delevingne was seen at an airport in the United States wearing only socks, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind.

