Marília Mendonça: after death, singer is sued by former employee, who asks for inheritance fortune

Marília Mendonça died 10 months ago in a tragic plane crash that took her and four other lives. However, the artist’s name, who had a posthumous EP released recently, remains the subject of lawsuits. After a lawsuit for the damage of undelivered songs, it is the turn of a businessman to go to court in search of a million-dollar compensation.

According to the column Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, businessman Gabriel Ramalho filed a labor lawsuit and requested R$ 9 million from Marília’s inheritance. The singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, was at the Labor Court in Goiânia for a hearing with the man on Wednesday (14).

Also according to Leo Dias, Gabriel is Marília’s former manager and former partner of the singer in her artistic career, entitled to 10% of the star’s earnings. Although this profit sharing is the result of the sertaneja’s gratitude, he claims he was an employee and worked in the financial sector. Ramalho also reveals that he received a salary of R$ 200 thousand per month. Now, he charges the millionaire amount for unpaid deals.

WHO IS GABRIEL RAMALHO, THE MAN WHO COLLECTS A MILLIONAIRE DEBT FROM MARÍLIA MENDONÇA?

According to Metrópoles, Gabriel has accompanied Marília since the beginning of her career, before she signed with Workshow, a company that established her in the sertanejo and, subsequently, throughout Brazil. Thanks to contacts in the music industry, he helped the singer to network with important names in the industry.

The report says that out of gratitude, Marília gave 10% of her career earnings to Gabriel, including he would have had a 10% share in the contract with Som Livre, the label where she released all her albums. The closeness of the two was so close that it extended to his personal life: he was best man at the artist’s mother’s wedding and walked freely around the condominium where the family lived.

According to Leo Dias, Marília and Gabriel’s relationship soured when she discovered a financial breach caused by him. She learned of the loss when she accessed her financial applications to use this money to help the team during the pandemic.