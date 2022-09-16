Marília Mendonça is sued by ex-manager, who asks for R$ 9 million

Marília Mendonçawho died in a plane crash last year, is being sued by the former manager, Gabriel Ramalhowhat you want BRL 9 million from the heritage of the sertaneja by alleged labor debt.

The judicial imbroglio was disclosed this Thursday (15) by columnist Leo Dias, from metropoliseswho found that the singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, was at the Labor Court in Goiânia, on Wednesday (14), for an audience with Ramalho.

According to Dias, Marília’s former manager held 10% of earnings of the artist’s career and was one of those who supported her early career, acting in the middle between the singer and other names in the music market.

Claims to have been an employee

The columnist also published that, in the process, Ramalho alleges that he was an employee of Marília and received a monthly salary of R$ 200 thousand to work in the financial part of his career.

Therefore, after her death, he says he is entitled to receive the amount of R$ 9 million for “unpaid agreements”.

broken partnership

Ramalho and the “queen of suffering” were very close. So much so that the former manager became best man at the singer’s mother’s wedding. However, because she disagreed with some attitudes of her then partner, Marília decided to revoke his powers of attorney and both broke off the relationship.

Among the countryman’s friends and family, Ramalho was frowned upon. Many, according to Leo Dias, questioned the luxury routine that the businessman followed while Marília was still trying to leverage his career and saw him as aggressive and dangerous, because he was always armed.