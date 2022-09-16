Mário Bittencourt says he will talk to Thiago Neves around Fluminense

Considered by many to be one of the idols in the history of Fluminense, Thiago Neves can have the happy ending he always wanted at the club. During the live on Casimiro’s channel, which broadcast the match against Corinthians, tricolor president Mário Bittencourt admitted that he will talk to the former number 10 shirt at the end of the season. The midfielder is without a club and can return to Laranjeiras in 2023.

– We met at Rock In Rio over the weekend. A great friend I made. We worked together when I was the club’s lawyer and he was our biggest idol. Sometimes we talk that he wants to come back, wants to make a final here at Fluminense. We’ll let these final games pass and at the end of the year we’ll talk again – said Mário Bittencourt.

Thiago and Mário had already talked at the beginning of the current season. At the time, Fluminense had Paulo Henrique Ganso, Cazares, who left shortly after, in addition to Nathan, on loan from Atlético-MG. Thus, the tricolor representative stated, at the time, that he would not have space at that time.

Thiago Neves was a commentator on the transmission of the Copa do Brasil semifinal and spoke with Mário, who opened the doors. For Fluminense, the player won the 2007 Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian and Carioca in 2012.

– I said that at the end of the year we will talk again so that, who knows, you can finish at your house, that I know you like it, that you have this dream. We always talk about this subject. With calm, tranquility and you know that I admire you as a great player and a great guy – completed Mário.