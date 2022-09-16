Mega-Sena accumulates and goes to R$ 125 million; 8 MG bets hit 5 tens – Nacional

Nobody got the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2520 right (photo: Thiago Bonna/EM/DA Press)

Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2520, drawn this Thursday (15/9), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo/SP. With this, Caixa Econômica Federal’s estimate is R$ 125 million, in a draw to be held this Saturday (17/9).

The numbers drawn were 02 – 17 – 22 – 41 – 58 – 60.

One hundred and sixty bets matched five numbers, eight of which were played in Minas Gerais and will take R$39,671,000.

The lucky miners are from Conceição das Alagoas, Conselheiro Pena, Ipatinga, Janaúba, Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros, Poços de Caldas and Santa Rita de Caldas.

The 10,126 bets that hit the court will receive R$ 895.

Bet amount

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. According to Caixa, the chance of hitting the six tens with a simple game is 1 in 50,063,860.

probabilities

If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.