Mission Libertadores: Atltico’s accounts for a place in the continental tournament

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico counts for a spot in the 2023 Libertadores

In the final stretch of the 2022 season, Atltico works with a practically non-negotiable mission: to win a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. of the Brazilian Championship.

At this moment, considering the G6 do Brasileiro as the next qualifying zone for Libertadores, the Department of Mathematics at UFMG calculates that Galo has a 33.1% chance of winning one of the vacancies. Despite this, with Flamengo (3rd), Corinthians (5th) and Athletico-PR (6th) involved in cup finals, there is a great possibility that the G6 will become the G8.

Also according to UFMG, the team that reaches 61 points will have a 99.4% chance of securing a spot in Libertadores (considering a G6). To reach that mark, Atltico would need to score 21 points in the final 12 games – something like seven wins, or six wins and three draws, for example.

In the accounts of Federal mathematicians, still in a G6 scenario, 66 points would guarantee a spot in the continental tournament regardless of the circumstances. To get there, the Rooster would need to add another 26 in the last 12 matches – something like eight wins and two draws.

Qualified for the 2022 Libertadores

In the 2021 Brazilian Championship, with the transformation of the G6 into G8, Fluminense (7th) and America (8th) also guaranteed participation in the 2022 Libertadores. Bunny turned 53.

Taking into account an identical scenario at the end of the 2022 Brazilian, Atltico would need, in theory, 13 more points to reach the rival’s score in the last edition. With that in mind, Galo would need something like four wins and a draw in the last 12 games of the current edition.

This, however, is not the objective of the Minas Gerais club, which is aiming for a direct place in the group stage of the continental tournament in 2023. In a year of lower-than-expected awards and even more damaged finances, having the best possible position in the Brazilian Championship will make difference to the Atlantic coffers.

If the Series A awards follow the 2021 model, for example, the 4th place will receive BRL 28 million for sports performance, while the 8th place will receive BRL 21.4 million.

In search of a resumption of constant performance, Galo has his first appointment in this mission in front of Ava, at 4:30 pm this Saturday (17/9), at Ressacada, in Florianpolis. The match will be valid for the 27th round.