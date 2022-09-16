Mistakes, kicks, casualties… the 7 deadly sins in the elimination of Fluminense for Corinthians | fluminense

Fluminense’s dream of winning the Copa do Brasil again had to be postponed once again. After passing through Vila Nova-GO, Cruzeiro and Fortaleza, the team was eliminated from the competition last Thursday, after being defeated 3-0 by Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in the return game of the semifinal – at Maracanã the teams tied at 2-2.

The elimination frustrates the fans, who expected a national achievement after 10 years, and also compromises the tricolor budget for 2022 – if it advanced, the club would already guarantee at least another R$ 25 million. With the elimination, the ge raises the seven deadly sins that weighed for the fall of the Fluminense in competition:

1 – Nonato’s failure in the first leg

At Maracanã, when Fluminense beat Corinthians 1-0 and controlled the game, Nonato missed a pass to André, who was caught on the counterfoot and did not dominate in midfield. The ball fell to Yuri Alberto. The Corinthians player advanced and, even surrounded, managed to infiltrate Renato Augusto, who kicked cross to equalize. In the second half, Fluminense still managed to expand, but not the victory with the goal in the final stretch of the opponent that decreed the 2 to 2. But Nonato’s failure ended up costing dearly and contributing to the score.

It may even seem controversial, but even though he failed in the first game, Nonato was a very important part of the team. So much so that Fluminense still couldn’t find a replacement for the midfielder, who belonged to Internacional, was on loan to Fluminense and was sold by Ludogorets, from Bulgaria between the first and second game. Undoubtedly, his departure was a great loss for the scheme used by Diniz.

3 – André’s third yellow

Without being able to count on Nonato, sold, Fluminense still had a very important absence for the return game: André received the third yellow card in the first game, at Maracanã, in the final minutes of the confrontation and had to fulfill an automatic suspension. Leader of passes and tackles of the team, the midfielder is the support of the scheme used by coach Fernando Diniz, who selected Wellington and Martinelli, two different midfielders of the team that had been starting.

4 – Shots that turned into goals

In both games, Fluminense conceded goals in moments that “assaulted” “Dinizismo”: with kicks and not with outputs with the ball worked. In the first game, in the 44th minute of the second half, Michel Araújo tried to push forward when he was on the right side of the area. The midfielder ended up setting up the play for Corinthians, which ended in a goal by Roger Guedes.

In the second game, at Neo Química Arena, goalkeeper Fábio was pressured by the marking and gave a forward kick, which ended up culminating in Renato Augusto’s goal.

5 – Fabio and Wellington’s Flaws

After the forward kick that created the attacking move of Corinthians’ first goal, Fábio still made a mistake in the positioning and left the goal open for Renato Augusto to kick. In the bid, midfielder Wellington also fails to score and lets the Corinthians player advance free for the kick, which opened the scoring at Neo Química Arena and defined the course of the confrontation.

6 – Did not test the steering wheels

After the loss of Nonato and aware that he could not count on André in the second game, Diniz had the opportunity to test the team with new midfielders on two occasions, against Athletico-PR and Fortaleza. But he didn’t—he used André and Nathan in one game and Yago Felipe and André in another. With Wellington not playing as a starter for three months and having participated little, the coach chose to put the steering wheel next to Martinelli against Corinthians. It ended up not working.

7 – Lack of spare parts

Casting limitations also weighed heavily on both games. In all, in the two matches, Fernando Diniz made 10 changes – five in each match. At Maracanã, he exchanged Cristiano for Caio Paulista. The side started well and contributed to the second goal. However, Martinelli, Marrony, Nathan and Michel Araújo left the bench and could not add – Michel Araújo still missed the ball out of the second game.

At Neo Química Arena, Diniz exchanged Wellington for Nathan at halftime. He gave more mobility to the team’s midfield, especially in the first few moves he was on the pitch. But, again, with limited pieces, Diniz made four changes that were not positive: Marrony, Willian Bigode and Michel Araújo participated little, and Felipe Melo still scored an own goal.

