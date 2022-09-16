More than 50% of flights are canceled this Friday in France; all airlines are affected

Image: Citizen59 / CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia





The French union of air traffic controllers (SNCTA) announced a 24-hour strike from 6 am on September 16 to 6 am on September 17, affecting the entire airspace of that country, which would result in delays or cancellations in thousands of flights. flights in Europe. France is one of the largest airspaces in Europe, where hundreds of aircraft travel daily to French airports or between countries on the Old Continent.

As in other European countries, unions are looking to rebuild their pay after the pandemic due to rising inflation. SNCTA stated that the authorities did not provide any concrete offers or guarantees on the orders.

The union reported that there is a growing shortage of employees in various sectors, which has repercussions on a greater workload, and the absence of new hires in 2023 complicates the situation, informs the article on the Aviacionline website.

The Direction Générale de l'Aviation Civile (DGAC) has asked airlines flying over or operating in France to cancel half of their flights this Friday, September 16.





The Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile (DGAC) has asked airlines flying over or operating in France to cancel half of their flights this Friday, September 16.

Air France has announced that 55% of its short and medium-haul flights will be canceled and 10% of its long-haul flights. The airline said it will notify affected passengers individually.

Ryanair urged the European Union to take immediate action to protect overflights in French airspace, detailing that it was forced to cancel 420 flights that passed over France, harming more than 80,000 passengers. The low-cost airline explained that French domestic flights are protected by minimum service laws, but overflights are not covered by that measure.

“The European Union must intervene and protect overflights so that passengers traveling between Spain, Italy, Ireland, Germany, etc., are not affected just because they are flying over France while the French ATC unions are on strike.” commented the Irish company.

Easyjet also canceled hundreds of flights. “Like all airlines operating to/from French airports, easyJet expects some disruptions to its flight schedule and has been requested by the French aeronautical authority to proceed with the cancellations,” said in a statement.

Transavia announced 140 canceled flights, while British Airways will cancel 22 and Brussels Airlines another twelve flights. Volotea is another of the companies most affected, canceling 64% of its operations in France.

If negotiations remain stagnant, the SNCTA threatens another three-day strike between 28 and 30 September.




