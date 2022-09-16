More than 800 brands must change labels after the queen’s death

It’s not just the Heinz ketchup label that will have to undergo changes in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It is estimated that 875 brands will also have to go through the process of redesigning their packaging, according to the American newspaper Business Insider.

Among the brands are British supermarket Waitrose, tea brand Twinings, Bollinger champagnes, drinks from Bacardi-Martini, Schweppes soda and Tabasco pepper from McIlhenny Company. The change is due to the Royal Warrant, a document that allows a company to use the royal coat of arms on products and in the marketing of them in exchange for providing goods and services to royalty.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coat of arms used on products is no longer valid and it will be necessary to change to that of the new monarch, King Charles III, who has the power to review and grant the Royal Warrant titles. The affiliated brand can continue to use the royal coat of arms for up to two years if “there is no significant change within the company in question,” says the association’s website.

According to a BBC report, there is an expectation that companies will continue to maintain their business with the royal family. Among the more than 800 titles granted by the realization, 180 were by Charles, still as Prince of Welsh.

The paint brand Crown Paints, which was granted the Royal Warrant, is looking forward to the renewal of the coat of arms with great enthusiasm.

“It’s a real badge of honor and we’re very proud of it,” explains marketing director Katie McLean to the BBC. “We have people who have worked here for generations, whose family worked in the 1960s when the Queen visited us.” The business was awarded by King George VI in 1949 and renewed by the Queen in 1955.

However, there is also the possibility that many brands will no longer have the royal coat of arms stamped on the packaging, as was the case with the tobacco company Gallaher, which had its agreement terminated in 1999 after 122 years with the royal family.

According to the BBC, the justification was the lack of demand from the Royal House. However, there was suspicion that King Charles was instrumental in the withdrawal because he was avowedly smoke-free.

In this new setting, the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also have the power of granting the Royal Warrant. There is also an expectation that the new king will grant his son and heir, Prince William, the ability to issue his own titles.

Royal Warrants are awarded to around 30 companies a year. The RWH (Royal Warrants Holders Association) said companies must prove that the royal house regularly uses their products and that “applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an adequate environmental and sustainability policy and plan of action”.

Companies can reapply to secure the title as long as they prove they provide “goods or services on a regular and ongoing basis to royal families for at least five years out of the last seven.” After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, companies that maintain the association must change the labels to place the coat of arms of King Charles III.