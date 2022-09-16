Mother of boy assaulted by stepfather says he was beaten with boxing gloves

Wanted by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for assaulting and suffocating his 4-year-old stepson, Victor Arthur Possobom, 32, has a history of criminal records mainly for bodily harm, against his ex-girlfriend and his own mother. In testimony at the 77th DP (Icaraí), in Niterói (RJ), the mother of the boy who was attacked reports that she also suffered physical violence. Jéssica Jordão spoke with the report of UOL and said he even wore boxing gloves to try not to leave marks.

Victor is being sought by the police for clarification.

“We dated for two years and from the beginning I realized he was violent. After my son moved in with his grandfather, he took me to an apartment and wouldn’t let me go,” Jessica said.

“He even wore boxing gloves, asked me to stand still and hit me on the stomach, on the face. That way, there were no marks,” she added.

According to Jessica, Victor practiced boxing as a physical activity.

In addition to physical and psychological aggression, Jéssica Jordão claims that she was also raped by Victor Possobom.

He raped me, I was abused, so much so that I got pregnant, but because of the aggressions I had a miscarriage. I went to the hospital and was watched so as not to tell anyone what was happening. In the house where he took me, he kept threatening me not to tell anyone. I can’t believe I went through all this. Jessica Jordan

The two even had a daughter, who is currently far from her mother. Jéssica Jordão says that she is prevented from seeing the child and that Victor’s mother covered up his aggressions, even though she had already been a victim of her own son.

The case was registered in another police station, as “bodily injury resulting from domestic violence”.

Despite all these cases, Victor Possobom even posted a photo on social media where the word “family” appears on his left chest — he deactivated the accounts.

O UOL asked the police for information about the suspect’s defense, but it is not yet known if he has a lawyer, as he has not yet been located.

the case

Victor Possobom was caught on security cameras at the condominium where he lives, in Niterói, assaulting and suffocating his stepson. In one of the videos, he appears sitting next to the child, looks to the side to check if anyone is there, and punches the child twice. Soon after, Victor Possobom suffocates the boy.

In another image, already in the elevator of the building, the attacker again suffocates the stepson for about 5 seconds. The man puts his hand on the child’s face and presses her head against the elevator mirror. It is possible to see that after what happened, the boy begins to cry.

The assaults took place on February 20 this year, but only yesterday the images were released.

In case of violence, report

When witnessing an episode of aggression against women, call 190 and report it. Cases of domestic violence are, in most cases, committed by partners or ex-partners of women, but the Maria da Penha Law can also be applied to aggressions committed by family members.

It is also possible to make complaints through the number 180 – Women’s Assistance Center – and the Dial 100, which investigates violations of human rights. There is also the Human Rights Brazil application and through the page of the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH) of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). Victims of domestic violence can file a complaint within six months.