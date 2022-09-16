MP will investigate deputy Douglas Garcia for stalking and emotional damage to journalist Vera Magalhães, says lawyer | Sao Paulo

The Attorney General of the Public Ministry (MP) of São Paulo will investigate state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) on suspicion of stalking crimes and emotional damage to journalist Vera Magalhães. The information was released this Thursday (15) to the g1 by the law firm Bottini & Tamasauskas, which defends her.

O g1 contacted the MP to comment on the matter and awaits a response.

On Wednesday (14), the Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, opened the criminal investigation against Bolsonar deputy Douglas Garcia, who attacked, offended and intimidated journalist Vera after the debate between candidates for the government of São Paulo , carried out by TV Cultura, Folha and UOL, on Tuesday night (13).

At the time, Douglas approached Vera and repeatedly said that she was a “shame on journalism” as he filmed her with his cell phone.

Vera tried to defend herself by filming him as well while telling the deputy that he was “pau manda”.

Then, fellow journalist Leão Serva, presenter of the debate, approached, took the parliamentarian’s cell phone, threw him away and cursed him. Videos recorded the confusion and reverberated in the press and on social media.

“We made representations to the attorney general because the deputy has jurisdictional prerogative. Also communicated to the delegate where he [Douglas] made the BO [acusando Vera] for slander of defamation that his conduct violates those new articles of the Penal Code, 147 A and B, which speaks of stalking and undermining a person’s professional conduct, precisely because she is a woman, which is exactly what the deputy did. This will endorse the actions that are being processed in the Assembly [Legislativa de São Paulo] and we are also going to file a civil action for damages”, the lawyer Igor Tamasauskas, who is Pierpaolo Bottini’s partner at the firm that defends Vera’s interests, told g1.

According to the personal liberty law, the crime of stalking is provided for in article 147-A of the Penal Code and provides for imprisonment from six months to two years and payment of a fine for anyone who repeatedly persecutes someone, by any means, threatening, restricting their ability to move around or invading or disturbing their freedom or privacy.

The crime of stalking, provided for in article 147-B of the same law, provides for the same penalty as in article 147-A for anyone who causes emotional damage to the woman, harming her development, her decisions, through threats, embarrassment, humiliation, ridicule, causing harm to psychological health.

According to the representation, Douglas threatened and caused emotional damage to Vera this week when he approached her “in an aggressive and intimidating tone”.

Lawyers also reported that the journalist has been persecuted by the parliamentarian since 2020, when she began to publish videos on social networks against the journalist, using fakenews to try to demoralize her and discredit her reports on the federal government.

Douglas Garcia, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is entitled to privileged jurisdiction by virtue of his role and can only be criminally prosecuted by the attorney general.

In August, the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) signed an agreement with press organizations to strengthen protection for journalists by creating complementary channels for receiving reports of cases of violence against these professionals.

The Republicans, the party of the state deputy, reported this Wednesday that it repudiates the way in which the congressman approached Vera. He joined the party in 2021.

In the same statement, the party said that it would summon him to explain itself. After that, the legend will decide whether to take any action against him.

Vera Magalhães said, in an interview with GloboNewsthat the parliamentarian acted “deliberately and premeditatedly”.

“He had a guest badge from the candidate Tarcísio Freitas to attack me, he did it deliberately and premeditatedly because he posted before on social media that he was waiting for me. He asked: ‘will Vera Magalhães show up’? Therefore, whoever says that he is now surprised and outraged… his party, should have already seen that he was premeditating something, because he made this post. This is regrettable, it is unacceptable,” he said.

The Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) will investigate the conduct of the parliamentarian. Alesp has already received eight requests for cassation against Garcia. He should be notified this Thursday.

“Republicans repudiates what happened behind the scenes of the TV Cultura debate involving state deputy Douglas Garcia and does not agree with the way he approached journalist Vera Magalhães. The party’s conduct, which values ​​conservatism in its essence, is always through dialogue, common sense and respect for other parties, institutions and people. This was made clear to Douglas when he joined last year”, says the note

“We do not react with intemperance to the half-truths or lies published about us. On the contrary: we always try to show the other side, even if it is often ignored. The party has never attacked anyone in any way. Therefore, the State Executive of the Republicans of São Paulo will summon deputy Douglas Garcia to give his explanations and will evaluate any concrete measures to be taken”, informs the statement from the party’s state executive in São Paulo.

On his profile on social networks, Douglas Garcia released a video in which he denied having assaulted the journalist. He claims that he approached her to question her contract with TV Cultura and that he filed a police report against her for “slander and defamation”. At the end of the recording, he repeats the insults he uttered during the debate.

The parliamentarian also spoke again of the lie that has been shared on social networks that Vera Magalhães would receive R$ 500 thousand annually.

“I earn BRL 22,000 per month from TV Cultura, since 2020, in a contract that is public, which he as a deputy has already requested and to which he has access, and which I have already published on my social networks. He came to lie again,” Vera declared in a video on her Instagram profile.