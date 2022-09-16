Vinicius Jr., from Real Madrid, was the target of a racist attack by a Spanish football businessman

Last Thursday (15th), Pedro Bravopresident of the Spanish Agents Associations, used a racist term when commenting on the controversy surrounding the dancing celebrations of striker Vinicius Jr.who are giving the talk in LaLiga.

During an interview with the famous TV show “El Chiringuito“, he compared the Brazilian to a monkey, which generated strong reactions of repudiation around the world.

“You have to respect your opponent. And when you score a goal on your opponent, if you want to samba, go to the Sambódromo, in Brazil. Here, what you have to do is respect your fellow professionals and stop playing monkey. You have to respect it,” Bravo said.

Minutes after the topic gained worldwide repercussion, the agent used social networks and apologized for what was said.

According to him, the expression “make the mono”or “playing monkey”, was used “metaphorically”, without “intention to offend” the athlete of the Real Madrid.

“I want to clarify that the expression ‘playing monkey’ that I misused to describe Vinicius’ goal celebration dance was done metaphorically. As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry,” he wrote.

Origin of all the confusion

Last Monday, the television network Movistar released images from his camera from inside the field and lip-read the words of Vinicius Jr. He is provoked, provokes as well and hears reprimands from referees, rivals and even teammates.

In one of the images, for example, he hears provocations from a rival – the television did not have its camera focused on the players of the mallorca – and replies: “He talks a lot!”.

Subsequently, he complains to the referee: “Don’t let me play! Foul, foul, foul… At the end of the day, I don’t play.”

In other footage, Vinicius Jr. with rivals increases and even generates attitudes from your companions.

The Brazilian provokes defender Antonio Raillosaying “give me another one, give me another one!”, being repressed by Alaba immediately.

He then chats in a friendly manner with Mallorca’s left-back Jaume Costa.

Jaume Costa: “Please, you are hesitating. Stop, please.”

Vini responds: “They’ve been beating me the entire game.”

Jaume: “But we can only do that.”

Noticing the heated mood, Ancelotti tries to intervene. Real Madrid coach is caught on camera shouting: “Silence!”

But Vini Jr continued with his verbal confrontations. The Brazilian went to charge Mallorca’s coach, Javier Aguirre, saying “Not that!”. Veteran Toni Kroos even tried to push him away, but to no avail.

“The coach said to catch me!”, confessed Vinicius Jr. to Nacho, as captured by lip reading. The Brazilian would have been annoyed with the rival coach’s guidance to make fouls on him.

Atletico Madrid rival message

In an interview with the channel Movistar+ this Thursday (15), Koke, captain of Simeone’s team, commented on Vinicius Jr’s celebrations and answered if the colchonera fans would be irritated with a possible dance by the Brazilian.

“There would be confusion for sure. It’s normal. If in the end he scores a goal and decides to dance, that’s what he wanted to do. Do I understand or not? Everyone has their own way of being and celebrates goals as they want,” he said.

O Madrid’s athletic hosts Real Madrid, on Sunday (18), at 4 pm, for the 6th round of LaLiga. The match will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.