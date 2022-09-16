Mystery of Saturn’s Rings Solved After 4 Centuries

Saturn isn’t the only ringed planet in our solar system, but its belt of ice and dust is by far the most spectacular. And a new study, published this Thursday, 15, in the magazine science, explains how and when the planet’s rings formed. The research offers a solution to a mystery that has baffled astronomers since Galileo lifted his telescope and first observed Saturn in 1610.

The rings formed between 100 million and 200 million years ago when one of Saturn’s moons, thrown off course by another moon, got too close to the planet and was torn apart by gravitational forces. Debris from the hypothetical moon, dubbed Chrysalis, remained in Saturn’s orbit. Over time, they flattened into the disk of particles seen today.

The rings are only 9 meters thick in places, but span a diameter of 270,000 kilometers. Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune also have rings, but they are smaller, darker and fainter.

For many years, scientists believed that Saturn’s rings formed more than 4 billion years ago, when the young planet’s strong gravitational field captured slowly passing comets and asteroids and flattened them into rings. However, in two space missions, the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space (NASA) opposed this idea. NASA observations revealed that the mass and composition of the rings were much younger than previously believed.

The solution came after an analysis of data from the space agency’s missions that overturned the long-held thesis about the relationships between Saturn, its moons and Neptune. Scientists thought that Saturn and Neptune were in resonance, meaning they were gravitationally interacting. But analysis showed that a tiny moon must have disrupted the resonance when gravitational forces exerted by another moon, Titan, sent it spiraling toward Saturn.

As shown by a report published by The Wall Street Journal, the scientific community will need time to review the new research. However, this idea brings scientists closer to solving Saturn’s mysteries.