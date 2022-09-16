Nadal and tennis players pay tribute

Roger Federer, 41, announced his retirement on Thursday and said that the Laver Cup, which will take place from September 23 to 25, will be his last in professional tennis. The Swiss posted a video on social media stating that he will no longer officially compete.

Federer’s retirement generated a wave of protests by tennis players who are still active and others who have already withdrawn from the sport.

One of the Swiss’s great rivals throughout his career, Rafael Nadal published on his social networks that ‘I wish that day would never come’.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day had never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you. , living so many incredible moments on and off the court”, wrote the Spaniard.

Nadal’s compatriot, current US Open champion and world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz, 19, posted a photo with Federer on his Instagram and declared himself a fan of the tennis player.

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport. I wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!”, wrote the current ATP ranking leader .

In addition to posts from fellow tennis players, Federer also received messages from official competition profiles. Wimbledon’s greatest champion, the Swiss was honored.

“It has been a privilege to witness his journey and see him become a champion in every sense of the word. We will greatly miss seeing him grace our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy that you’ve given to so many,” wrote the competition’s official profile.

