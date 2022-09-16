Natura share (NTCO3) collapses about 10% after company denies studying Aesop spin-off or sale of The Body Shop

Natura shares (NTCO3) recorded a session of decline this Friday (16), with a drop of 9.46%, at R$ 15.13, around 11:35 am (Brasilia time). The night before, the company released a statement to the market to clarify information published in Valor Econômico that, in its restructuring, it would be evaluating a spin-off of Aesop, which has had better performance, and a possible sale of The Body Shop.

In the statement, the cosmetics brand holding company denied that its board of directors is currently conducting any study for a possible spin-off of the Aesop unit or sale of The Body Shop.

Until yesterday’s session, Natura&Co’s shares had accumulated a high of almost 16% in September, helped by market expectations regarding the restructuring involving the company’s businesses: Avon, Aesop, The Body Shop and Natura. The Ibovespa had an advance of 0.4% in the same period.

Fábio Barbosa, former president of Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Grupo Abril, was announced in June as the company’s new chief executive. Since then, Natura&Co has been talking about reorganizing its operations to give more autonomy to the business units, make its structure lighter and potentially exit less profitable markets.

“While it is too early to quantify the potential benefits of the leaner corporate structure, management denied the potential sale of international assets in its market statement. That said, given our belief that the recent revaluation of equities (up about 13% in the last seven days) was primarily driven by this expectation, we would not be surprised if the move were at least partially reversed in the next few trading sessions.” the BBA review team.

Natura&Co highlighted in the statement that Avon is managed in the Latin American region together with the Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop brands by the Natura&Co Latam business unit, and said that “the internal process of integrating operations at Natura&Co Latam continues to be driven and accelerated for greater value creation.”

Commenting on potential moves to be made by Natura&Co amid the ongoing restructuring, XP analysts said in a report last Wednesday that a combination of the Latin American operations of the Natura and Avon brands would be one of the most likely steps to be taken.

They also wrote that they did not see timing as ideal for the spin-off of Aesop, whereas a potential sale of The Body Shop would reduce the holding’s complexity.

Natura&Co said this Thursday that the focus of Australian skin and hair products brand Aesop remains on initiatives to accelerate growth, while the efforts of British cosmetics and perfume brand The Body Shop are geared towards pursuing greater efficiency and improvements in cash generation and profitability.

The company also said that it is constantly evaluating strategic alternatives for value creation and reiterated that it does not rule out reviewing its operating models or its presence in markets.

“The company remains focused on improving the fundamentals of businesses that present low performance, and does not rule out, as previously disclosed, reviewing its operating models and/or its presence in the respective markets”, he highlighted.

(with Reuters)

