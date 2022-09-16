Natura stock (NTCO3) is too cheap to ignore, assesses XP – Money Times

THE nature (NTCO3) may announce three important moves as the next steps in the company’s restructuring, says XP Investimentos.

According to the broker, the most likely move is a business combination with the Avonsince:

Natura already encompasses several geographies;

the company has been undergoing a process of standardization of Avon’s commercial model in all geographies;

the brand’s communication and marketing strategy was also globally unified; and

there is the possibility of additional synergies to be captured with the merger of its operating areas.

“We also believe that there is a possibility for the company to focus only on Avon International’s main markets, outsourcing its operations to distributors in unprofitable countries”, adds Danniela Eiger, head of retail and co-head of equity research at XP, and staff.

Two other possible moves are the spin off gives aesopalthough XP does not consider the timing current as ideal for this operation, and the sale of The Body Shopwhich would reduce complexity, as the company “demands energy and capital from executives, while Natura does not have a proven track record operating the brand”.

“While we don’t see potential buyers, we believe private equity funds may be the most likely,” XP comments on The Body Shop’s divestment.

XP also believes that the company will announce the suspension of its guidancewith projected net revenue of R$47-49 billion, Ebitda margin of 14-16% and net debt to Ebitda below 1x in 2024.

very cheap

In XP’s assessment, with possible changes proving to be price triggers, Natura’s shares are pricing in a conservative scenario and, therefore, are “too cheap to ignore”.

According to XP, Natura is traded at a discount of approximately 33% to its global peers, with a multiple of 10 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) estimated for 2023 (excluding all other business units).

XP is more conservative with Avon and The Body Shop, but believes these two deals are offset by a better outlook for Natura and lower corporate expenses.

XP raised its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) estimates for 2022 by 8%, to R$3.71 billion, and practically kept the forecast stable for 2023, at R$5.08 billion.

The broker has a buy recommendation for NTCO3, with a target price of BRL 25.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.