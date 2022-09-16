New 2024 Ford Mustang maintains root revenue with V8 engine

Ford presented, during the Detroit Auto Show (USA), the seventh generation of the Mustang. The model arrives at the 2024 lineup in coupe and convertible configurations, equipped with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 or 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo Ecoboost – like the current model.

The brand still does not provide official power data, but adds that the engine with the largest displacement now yields around 500 hp, against 483 hp of the Mach 1 version currently sold in Brazil. The turbocharged unit, unavailable in our market, should also have an increase in power, which today is 314 hp.

Ford surprised by keeping the Mustang with only combustion engines, that is, without electric or hybrid options. In addition, in the 2024 line, the ten-speed automatic transmission and the six-speed manual remain.

The most basic cars use 17-inch wheels, while the GTs enjoy an upgrade to the standard arp 19 wheel set, while 20-inch wheels are optional. Other customization options come in the form of three Brembo brake caliper colors and 11 exterior paint options that can be complemented by hood stripes. The model will go on sale in the United States from July 2023.

Interior has more surprises

Some of the 2024 Mustang’s biggest changes take place inside the cabin. The new car gets a 12.4-inch high-resolution configurable digital instrument package with the option to extend the display by adding a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 touchscreen, connected with Amazon Alexa.

There are still some physical keys, but most controls have moved to the touchscreen. Quite a change considering the Mustang’s signature retro interior.

Other modern touches include a straight-bottomed steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and a suite of safety systems including adaptive cruise, road sign recognition and emergency braking assistance.

Ford has not yet revealed the exact power of the 2.3 turbo and 5.0 engines, but adds that the V8 has an “innovative dual air intake box and dual throttle body”, which improve airflow.