New video shows businessman Thiago Brennand beating a waiter in SP: ‘my nose started bleeding’, says victim | Sao Paulo

The businessman is accused of bodily harm and corruption of minors for assaulting a model at a gym in São Paulo and encouraging his son, under 18, to offend the student. (learn more below).

To the police, on May 31 of this year, Thiago claimed that the accusation of the waiter Vitor Machado was false and that he was not in the condominium on the day of the aggressions. He also stated that an employee and the security guards of the condominium who would have participated in the case.

The Secretary of Public Security previously said that images of the aggression were requested in early September and that “the case has returned to the police station for further investigation”.

In an interview with FantasticVitor Machado recalled the attacks and stated that he was closed by Thiago’s car.

“I noticed in the rearview mirror of the motorcycle the headlights flashing and the horn. And in that the person, in this case Thiago, he already came to my side, closing my motorcycle and lowering the window, yelling at me, in this case. it was to run the motorcycle in front of his house. Then I said, ‘no, sir, I wasn’t running’. There the limit is 30. I was in 25, at most 26. a security guard. And in that he already asked for my license”, said the victim.

“He [Thiago] forced me to take my driver’s license out of my backpack. I gave it to him. And in that he was in front of me. By the time he disappeared from my field of vision, I already felt the blows, you know? That he hit me so hard, a slap so hard, it hit my forehead, my eye, my nose. At the moment my nose started bleeding. Then came two more blows. And he had me by the neck,” he added.

Also this Thursday (15th), the Court analyzed and denied habeas corpuswith a request for an injunction, filed by Thiago Brennand’s lawyers.

The defense asked for the revocation of the precautionary measure that requires the delivery of the passport, in addition to the annulment of the decision that determined the return of the businessman to Brazil, within a maximum period of 10 days.

O g1 contacted Brennand’s defense, who forwarded a note. Read below:

“The imposition of a precautionary measure of ‘forced return’ of travel documented in the records, with a certain date of return, and initiated before any precautionary measure for the delivery of a passport is requested and granted, has no legal support. Thiago Fernandes Vieira did not disrespect any decision of the Justice. In the defense’s view, we are facing a situation of clear illegal constraint on freedom to come and go.”

1 of 3 Businessman Thiago Brennand, 42, investigated by the police. — Photo: Playback/Instagram Businessman Thiago Brennand, 42, investigated by the police. — Photo: Playback/Instagram

THE Justice of São Paulo made a defendant for bodily harm and corruption of minors the businessman who appears in a video recorded by a security camera assaulting a model in a gym in São Paulo and encouraging the his sonunder 18 years old, offending the student (see video below). The crimes were committed on August 3 of this year and were revealed by Fantástico.

On Friday (9) the Public Ministry (MP) denounced Thiago to justice for the crimes. The same court decision also determined that he has ten days to return to Brazil after having traveled to the United Arab Emirates in early September.

The 42-year-old man is also banned by the court from attending gyms, cannot approach witnesses and has to hand over his passport.

In case of non-compliance with the precautionary measures imposed, the Justice may order Thiago’s preventive detention. The businessman’s defense alleges that his client traveled to Dubai on a career flight, “without any restriction preventing him from leaving the country”, that he has a date for his return to Brazil, which should be in October, and “and is at the disposal of authorities”.

According to prosecutor Bruno César Cruz de Assis, all the aggressions against the woman took place in the presence of Thiago’s son, who was induced by his father’s behavior in insulting his wife. As it involved a minor, this case was referred for analysis by the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth in the capital.

The MP understood that the accused committed the teenager’s corruption, inducing him to practice the infractions of injury and threat. The businessman’s defense was sought and informed that it will only manifest itself in the case file.

This case was investigated by 15th Police District (DP), Itaim Bibi. Thiago, the victim who was attacked, witnesses and teachers at the academy were heard, who expelled the businessman.

What the victim and witnesses say

2 of 3 Thiago Brennand Fernandes Vieira shirtless and on the phone in an image published on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Thiago Brennand Fernandes Vieira shirtless and on the phone in an image published on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The victim told the Civil Police that she is a regular at the gym and that, since entering, she has been guided by other women to stay away from Thiago. On the occasion when they trained at the same time, the then student would have taken the number of one of the women and asked her out. With the refusal, he would have started to send offensive messages.

On the day of the investigated aggression, the businessman went towards her and ordered her to get out of his way, which was refused. Then, according to the student, Thiago grabbed her by the arms and the argument began.

Another student said that she heard another woman saying that “wouldn’t leave” with Thiago. Another witness said he saw the businessman grab the student by the hair and spit three times in her face. The aggressor’s son then called one of the women “whore and slut”according to the testimonies.

Another witness claimed to have heard the investigated call the victim “weak” and “poor”. One of the bodybuilding teachers said he didn’t see the mess, but he found a tuft of hair on the floor, which belonged to the student.

Operation in Porto Feliz

3 of 3 Police seize weapons at home of businessman accused of assaults – Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure Police seize weapons at home of businessman accused of aggression – Photo: Civil Police / Disclosure

Just last Friday, the Civil Police of São Paulo carried out an operation on Thiago’s house, in Fazenda Boa Vistain Porto Feliz, where he seized weapons accessories. An expertise will point out if the equipment is legal. Shortly after the operation, the Army suspended the CAC registration certificate (acronym for weapons collector, marksman and sport hunter), which allows Thiago to be a weapons collector.

The justice in Porto Feliz ordered the removal of the police investigation that investigated the complaints of a woman who said she was raped and kept in prison by the businessman. Her story was shown by Fantastic.

The decision complied with a request from the Public Ministry. The victim said she was forced to get a tattoo of Brennand’s initials in August 2021.

Woman reports aggression and says she was forced to tattoo businessman initials: ‘It’s a monster’

According to Thiago’s defense, the businessman is a collector of weapons legally registered and registered with the Superintendence of Inspection of Controlled Products of the 2nd Military Region (SEPC/2). On June 23, the collection would have undergone a routine inspection by the military.

In a new defense, Thiago stated that he repudiates the version given by the victim. He told the investigation that, on the day of the confusion, he was at the gym, when he came across the victim doing exercises in “inappropriate location”.

According to him, he had asked the academy teacher to speak with the victim. Subsequently, the woman returned to the same place and caused “an uncomfortable situation”.

After passing by it three times, without saying anything, he says he decided to ask the victim to find another place for the exercises. Thiago denied that he made any provocation.

Also according to his report, the victim shouted and offended him, gesturing with his hands and saying that he could train wherever he wanted, that he hated him and that “I knew people who could end your life.”

About the spit, the businessman accuses the victim of trying to spit on him. According to the statement, he “had the urge to spit back and push her back”.