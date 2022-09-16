News on ways to acquire a YES! languages

After more than five decades making history in Brazil with 173 franchises that are fully active and present in more than 16 Brazilian states, including the Federal District, YES! Idiomas is preparing to participate in the 15th Expo Franchising ABF Rio. The meeting will take place between the 15th and 17th of this month of September.

Interested parties will meet at Expo Mag, right in the center of the Rio de Janeiro capital.

For this event, the company had the idea of ​​betting on the cashback. With it, franchisees who are interested will be able to earn up to R$ 90 thousand of initial investment in the business in teaching materials so that they can use it as working capital in the business.

cashback program

This program will be launched during the fair and will work as follows: whoever is an investor and is purchasing any of the formats offered by YES!, with the exception of the microfranchise educational model, will receive the value of the didactic material.

Each model has a pre-established number of kits and books, where the sale value is total for the franchisee, that is, this form of “money back” ends up becoming a very attractive opportunity for schools – which are franchisees – may have a certain working capital at the beginning of their activities or even so that they can invest in implementations so that the franchise works better.

In the model known as Soft, around one hundred kits will be made available, which means that the franchisee will be receiving approximately R$ 45 thousand of cashback. In the Light franchise model, 150 study materials will be made available to investors, which should yield something close to R$68,000. For the premium model, YES! Idiomas will reward investors with 200 kits that should yield an average return of R$90,000.

In addition to this novelty, the company will also be marketing, during the event in Rio, an educational microfranchise model whose initial investment starts at R$30,000.

It will be made available as store in store to be able to operate within other educational institutions. This new franchise modality aims to boost the economic recovery and also the expansion of the network after two somewhat troubled years because of the pandemic.

It will occupy a space of only 50m². Four employees will be required with a projection of serving around 300 students. In addition, YES! expects a monthly billing of R$ 45 thousand for this franchise, which can also reach a net profit of 30%.