Newspaper pins Charles upon discovering the new king’s astounding fortune

Since taking command of the British Crown a week ago, King Charles III has seen his life turn upside down. The new monarch has already given “piti” when signing documents and starred in other controversies, such as firing employees. Now, the holder of the Royal Court is at the epicenter of an attack by the American newspaper The New York Times, as defined by the British tabloid Express. The communication vehicle published an article in which it defines the sovereign as a “disconnected” for enjoying tax privileges while subjects are “dependent on food distribution banks”.

In the report, The New Tork Times reports that the new king spent “half a century transforming real estate into a billion-dollar portfolio”. Before Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on the 8th, Charles was a prince and commanded the Duchy of Cornwall. With the death of the almighty, there was a musical chairs, and the eldest son of the current monarch, Prince William, became head of the territory.

According to the American newspaper, much of the king’s net worth comes from the duchy. Before leading the throne, Charles’ fortune was valued at 380.5 million pounds, equivalent to R$ 2.27 billion. In the new post, the monarch will see the bank account increase exponentially by inheriting a considerable amount of the inheritance left by the mother. The amount to be received will be tax-free, a topic criticized by the North American newspaper.

“While British citizens typically pay around 40% inheritance tax,” journalists Jane Bradley and Euan Ward wrote in the article. The New York Times professionals added to the publication: “His palace and polo lifestyle has long fueled accusations that he is out of touch with the common people. He was, at times, an involuntary symbol of this disconnection.”

Written in 2013, the Treasury Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation explained that the monarchy, as an institution, “needs sufficient private resources to continue to play a traditional role in national life”.

Published earlier this year, the Duchy of Cornwall’s 2022 Integrated Annual Report revealed that Charles received £23m, or £137m of “surplus” payments the previous year. The then prince also won figures from the Sovereign Grant, funding paid by British taxpayers to royals.

