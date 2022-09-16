Nine bets by Brusque are awarded in the Mega Sena; check out

The Mega Sena 2520 contest, drawn on the night of this Thursday, 15, had no winner of the main prize. Despite having accumulated, other bets hit the corner and the court.

This is the tenth consecutive contest that the prize accumulates. In Brusque, nine games were awarded. Everyone matched at least four of the six numbers drawn.

The values ​​of the prizes vary between R$ 8,954.80, BRL 2,686.44 and R$ 895.48 according to the number of numbers bet. Three games were held at Lotérica Pé Quente, three through electronic channels, two at Lotérica Azambuja and one at Lotérica Dom Joaquim.

More details are available on the Caixa website.

The next contest has an estimated prize pool of R$ 125 million and will take place on September 17th.

