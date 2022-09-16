now with equity options

C6 Global Invest offers the chance to invest in equity in the international market, in addition to existing options.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

Recently, C6 Global Invest started to offer new opportunities for investors. Until then, with several options in investment funds, the chance to trade assets in variable income is now also offered, with an initial remittance of only US$ 500. Check the details below.

Variable income at C6 Global Invest

In short, C6 Global Invest offers the chance to invest in equity in the international market, in addition to options in existing mutual and hedge funds. Options are stocks, ADRs, ETFs, and REITs.

The initial remittance is only US$ 500, with other remittances starting at US$ 100. Traditional offshore accounts, established abroad, generally have an initial investment of around US$ 250,000. In addition, there is a more bureaucratic and time-consuming account opening process.

Monthly, the user can perform up to 5 operations for free. After the 5th, a commission fee of US$0.25 per share is charged. The maximum charge is $5 per order. There is also a monthly fee of just $10 a month.

The lower initial cost is not the only advantage of investing in equity with C6 Global Invest: transactions are also exempt from front load, an initial cost that is generally 5%. In addition, there is the offer of zero maintenance fee for the first US$ 10 thousand invested. Above this amount, there is a charge of 0.6% per year on the invested equity. The maximum fee amount is US$10,000 per year.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

In addition, the user has tax simplicity. With the application of the resource in C6 Global Invest, the investor will be able to exchange strategies without generating the tax factor. In other words, income tax will only be generated when the resource is sent back to Brazil. The structure makes it possible to carry out changes in your investments, with taxation only in the long term.

Finally, C6 Global Invest is practical: it has easy access, both when opening and investing, and when sending remittances. The procedures are centered within a single app, and this facilitates user navigation.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Imagen: Manop Boonpeng / Shutterstock.com