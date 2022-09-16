Nubank adopts a model of seven weeks of remote work and one in person

T

working seven weeks remotely and one in person, to maintain flexibility and allow the creation of connection with colleagues, is Nubank’s proposal for its 7 thousand employees. “We suggest this way, but, if they prefer, professionals can go more often”, says Deborah Abisaber, HR director at Nubank. Teams already have an annual schedule with agreed dates, and attendance is not mandatory — any impossibility can be aligned with management.

The hybrid model proved to be adequate to the current reality of the company, which has already hired more than 6 thousand people since the beginning of the pandemic. The idea is for teams to take advantage of the face-to-face week to dedicate themselves to activities that require interaction, such as events and strategic planning meetings.

To arrive at the model, the company researched best practices in 16 technology and finance companies and revamped the physical spaces, creating collaboration areas and preparing meeting rooms for mixed meetings, with online and in-person participants simultaneously.

With the drastic change in the way of working, the benefits also had to be rethought. Now, the institution offers home office assistance in the amount of 110 reais per month. Meal vouchers were readjusted, and food vouchers, which were not offered before, became part of the package.

Nubank has also established partnerships with companies to offer discounts on tickets and accommodation, such as Decolar and Buser. The benefit supports people who live outside São Paulo, where the company’s three offices are located, but can be used for personal needs.

