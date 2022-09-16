NUBANK launches scheduling function via PIX; see how to do

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. The financial institution constantly seeks to make improvements and launch new features in its application in order to provide a better experience for its customers.

Recently, fintech launched a much desired function by users of PIX, instantaneous value transfer system. It is about recurring pixwhich is used as a schedule for payments to be scheduled and made throughout the month.

New PIX function in Nubank

O recurring pix is still being released gradually to customers of the digital bank. The function is being launched with the aim of facilitating transactions carried out by customers on a daily basis. Transfers can be scheduled with the most commonly used keys on the account.

The system is available for both individual and corporate customers. The tool will be made available to all accounts soon, according to the digital bank.

Nubank also launched another novelty on its platform recently, the so-called Boletos Search. Through the new service, the customer will have access to every ticket generated in his CPF or CNPJ.

Is your Nubank card limit low? see tips to increase

One of the most requested credit cards in the country is the Nubank. The tool has several advantages, the most famous being the zero annuity. However, when released, the user may not be satisfied with the limit granted.

Fintech uses algorithm-based technology to define how much each customer will receive as a limit. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

The best tips to increase the Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of achieving a higher limit.