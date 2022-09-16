Nubank (NUBR33) no longer wants to be listed on the B3 less than a year after the IPO — know the options for investors

Since going public, the Nubank (NUBR33) kept one foot in B3 and another on the NYSE, with assets being traded on both exchanges. But less than a year after the initial public offering (IPO), the bank intends to have Wall Street as its main address.

On Thursday night (15), Nubank announced its plans to stop being listed on B3 following the rules of the Brazilian capital market.

Now, the digital bank intends to have only level 1 share receipts (BDRs) traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. This program waives registration as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). [atualização às 9h10]

On the occasion of the IPO, the double listing was chosen to enable the NuSócios program, which donated BDRs to approximately 7.5 million customers in exchange for registering with the bank’s brokerage firm.

But things have changed since then: now, the bank says the idea is to maximize efficiencies and minimize redundancies, as it is a publicly traded company in two markets.

As it is listed in the US and Brazil, Nubank needs to have different operational and administrative structures – each one to meet the specific rules of the markets in which its securities are traded.

The bank also claims that, with the departure of B3, it will be able to reduce unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements.

How the exit process will work

Nubank (NUBR33) will ask B3 and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to convert its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) program from Level III to Level I (sponsored).

With the conversion of its receipts, the digital bank will request the discontinuation of the Level III BDRs program and, later, the cancellation, before the CVM, of its registration as a publicly-held company that issues foreign category A securities.

Level I BDRs are required to have only the program registered with the CVM; company listing is only required at higher levels such as III.

In practice, Nubank will continue to trade receipts on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, but it will no longer be a company listed here.

The fintech also states that the change does not affect its long-term commitment to Brazil and the local capital market, and recalls that companies such as Google, Tesla and Facebook have Level I BDRs.

How is it for the Nubank investor (NUBR33)?

Current holders of Nubank BDRs will have three options: exchange the receipts for shares traded in the US; exchange the Level III BDR for a new, Level I BDR; or sell the BDRs or underlying assets on a Brazilian or American stock exchange, depending on approvals, in a facilitated sale process.

In order to convert the BDRs into shares, the investor needs to hold sufficient receipts. Each Nubank BDR is equivalent to one-sixth of a digital bank share listed in New York — a proportion that will be maintained in the program change.

That is: the investor will need to hold six or more BDRs to subscribe to this option, in addition to an active account with a brokerage firm in the US.

If you opt for Level I BDRs, investors will receive a new BDR for each security they currently hold. NuSócios participants will receive Level I BDRs via mercantile commissioner.

And the NuSocios?

Nubank (NUBR33) went public simultaneously in Brazil and the United States, at the end of last year.

The double listing was unprecedented in the Brazilian market, and enabled the launch of NuSócios, a program in which BDRs were distributed free of charge to 7.5 million customers, in parallel with the offer of receipts.

NuSócios customers will also be able to choose between converting and selling their BDRs, before the end of the program’s specific lockup period, according to Nubank.