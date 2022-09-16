Nubank will cease to be a publicly held company in Brazil; investor will be able to exchange BDR for share in the USA

Nu Holdings (NUBR33), owner of Nubank, informed in a statement to the market that it will end its level 3 BDRs program. The papers are receipts for shares of the company abroad traded on B3. The discontinuation was decided by the company’s board of directors. With this, the bank will also cancel its registration as a foreign publicly-held company issuing securities with the CVM (Securities Commission).

“The proposal for the Discontinuity of the Level III BDRs Program aims to maximize efficiency and minimize consequential redundancies of a publicly-held company in more than one jurisdiction. The Company’s management affirms that the present resolution does not affect the long-term commitment of the Nubank Group with Brazil, nor with the Brazilian capital market”, reads the statement from Nu Holdings.

The discontinuity plan still needs to be approved by B3.

The BDRs will continue to be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, but will change from category 3 to level 1. The Level 1 BDR is issued by foreign companies without the need to be listed in the country where the security is traded. When going public in December 2021, Nu opted for a double listing, placing shares on the American stock exchange and making Level 3 BDRs available in Brazil.

Under Nu’s delisting proposal, BDR holders will also be able to continue to be shareholders of the company, receiving, in exchange, shares in the company in New York. Each BDR represents one sixth of a common Nubank share. Therefore, to make the exchange, the investor needs to have at least six BDRs of the company.

“For those who want to follow a different path, we will have a phased process to ensure a smooth and transparent transition, with the option to sell BDRs or exchange them for class A shares traded on the NYSE (the New York Stock Exchange)”, he explains. the Nubank blog.

“NuSocio clients with ‘little pieces’ of Nu will continue to have the same options they’ve always had: continue as shareholders or sell their shares”, says a text aimed at bank clients.

