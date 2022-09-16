Nursing floor: majority of the STF votes to keep the category floor suspended | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority of votes to maintain the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for nursing professionals.

The law that sets salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives was approved in July by Congress and sanctioned in August by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The ministers judge in the virtual plenary the individual decision of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who suspended the norm until the impacts of the measure on the quality of health services and on the budget of municipalities and states are analyzed.

Minister André Mendonça, Nunes Marques, Edson Fachin diverged and voted to overturn the suspension.

Presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), the action analyzed by the STF questions the validity of the measure because it understands that the establishment of a base salary for the category will have an impact on the accounts of private health units across the country. and in the public accounts of states and municipalities.

In the vote in which the majority was reached, the dean of the Court, Minister Gilmar Mendes, stated that “one cannot lose sight of the possible perverse effects that the law, full of good intentions, can produce in practice”.

“It is evident the state of penury through which some Brazilian states and municipalities are going through and the significant dependence of these entities in relation to the Participation Funds of States and Municipalities, to meet their basic expenses. In this context, the result that normative measures as these can generate”, he argued.

In relation to the private sector, Mendes defended that it is necessary to discuss the local divergences for the fixing of the floor.

The trial in the virtual plenary is a type of deliberation in which the ministers present their votes directly on the Court’s website, without the need for the case to be discussed in person or by videoconference.

The analysis of the case is scheduled to end on September 16, but can be interrupted if there is a request for a view (more time to analyze the case) or a request for prominence (which would take the case to a face-to-face trial).

Barroso was in favor of maintaining his individual decision on Sunday (4), that is, making the floor ineffective until data from states, municipalities, federal government agencies, councils and health entities on the following are analyzed. impacts:

The deadline for this information to be sent to the STF is 60 days.

financial assistance;

in health services;

and the risks of layoffs in view of the implementation of the floor.

“[…] it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors. Due to the legal plausibility of the allegations, this is a point that deserves clarification before considering the application of the law”, said the minister.

Minister André Mendonça was the first to disagree with the rapporteur. He understood that there are no elements that justify an interference by the Judiciary to suspend the rule.

Minister Nunes Marques also defended a self-restraint by the STF in the case and said that several states pay salaries above the fixed floor. “According to data from the Federal Nursing Council, most professionals are in subnational entities whose average salary, in fact, even exceeds or at least is very close to the minimum salary that is the object of the action”.

Marques also said that the Supreme Court does not have “all the variables of this delicate equation, at least at this moment. That is, it is not known for sure whether there will be mass layoffs or not, as well as whether there will be a lack of hospital beds”.

Minister Edson Fachin said that suspending the floor could hamper the search for budget solutions and dialogue between the powers.

“In the present case, it is the holders of fundamental social rights (that is, workers) who claimed the norm exhaustively debated in the National Congress. Nothing justifies, theoretically or empirically, that this Supreme Court is better able to define what the representatives of the people themselves, with the claim of organized civil society at various stages of the legislative process, deliberated,” he wrote.

The law passed by Congress set the floor at R$4,750 for the public and private sectors. The value still serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

According to Dieese, the financial increment necessary to comply with the floors will be R$ 4.4 billion per year for the Municipalities, R$ 1.3 billion per year for the States and R$ 53 million per year for the Union.