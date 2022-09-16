“On the other side, there is a business that is the devil”, says Paulo Guedes about Lula

On the afternoon of this Thursday (15), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, referred to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the main opponent of President Jair Bolsonaro in this year’s elections, as the “capeta” and was applauded by businessmen.

“On the other side, there is a business that is the devil”, he said, during a lecture at an event at the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro (ACRJ). A video circulating on social media shows Guedes talking about the opposition and taking on a campaign tone.

At every moment during the speech, the minister interrupted his own analyzes to praise the Bolsonaro government and criticize, even if without direct mention, the PT, who has been leading the polls of voting intentions.

“Any Brazilian knows what our plan is. Nobody knows what the (plan) is on the other side,” the economist began.

“Liberals and conservatives are together, because on the other side they have a business that is the devil. It is the way of misery,” he stated, causing laughter among the businessmen.

He ended his comments by trying to bring the public closer to Bolsonaro’s candidacy. “So you have to join on this side, to try to get out of that vicious circle.”

On the eve of this year’s elections, Guedes embarked on the current president’s campaign and set aside his reservations, endorsing the president’s promises.

See the video below:

📽️ Guedes says that “the other side has the devil” and is applauded at an event with entrepreneurs in RJ pic.twitter.com/eq0oMhcYrB — UOL Notícias (@UOLNoticias) September 15, 2022

Join our WhatsApp group, click on this link