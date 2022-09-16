Organization warns of risk of eye treatment in SUS

The non-governmental organization Retina Brazil expressed concern about a proposal to update the Treatment Protocol (PCDT) for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) which includes the drug bevacizumab in the treatment released in the Unified Health System (SUS) for patients over 60 years of age.

“Bevacizumab is a drug not approved for ophthalmological purposes by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), but even so it has been used to treat wet AMD, having to be fractionated because it is in a 4 mL ampoule. The PCDT informs about the possibility of complications arising from the fractionation of medication, referring to contamination or the reduction of its effectiveness after fractionation (p. 28 of the PCDT)”, says the NGO.

The protocol already recommends the use of ranibizumab and aflibercept. The institution praised the proposal to expand treatment, but drew attention to risks and adverse effects for patients with the fractionation of bevacizumab.

“Although the PCDT concludes (page 30) that the three drugs are safe to treat neovascular AMD, it also recommends that appropriate fractionation rules be followed to maintain the drug’s composition”, says Retina Brasil.

“We received with great satisfaction the elaboration of this PCDT, including patients in the treatment of this pathology that leads to loss of vision. This is a long-awaited measure. It is important that SUS treat patients with neovascular AMD. The introduction of medicines in public health is essential so that there is no inequality in treatment between the public and private sector”, added the organization.

The public consultation SCTIE nº 54/2022 – PCDT on Age-Related Macular Degeneration (neovascular form), carried out by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) of the Ministry of Health, was closed on the 9th of September, but the results have not yet been released.

“The expectation is for a demonstration only next month, at a new Conitec meeting. Patients are waiting for the result to know how the PCDT will be, so that the centers make the treatments available”, commented Retina Brasil.

Questioned by blog overcoming limits on the reasons for including bevacizumab in the treatment of AMD, the Ministry of Health responded in a note.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the update of the text underwent public consultation and will go on to the final evaluation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec). The new text includes the recommendation of bevacizumab for the treatment of the disease, a drug already recommended in the version of the protocol published in 2018. The authorization for the exceptional use of the drug for the treatment of the disease was granted by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), after evaluation that proved the efficacy and safety of bevacizumab in the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)”says the note.