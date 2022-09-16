Orphan 2: Inception – Review

orphan, the great horror of 2009, certainly didn’t need a sequel. But of course, it’s 2022 and if a production has been successful in the past, it will inevitably come back to haunt us. So here we are 11 years later with Orphan 2: The Origin.

For those who remember the long Jaume Collet-Serra, it seems even more bizarre that the second film in the now franchise came as a prequel. The big spoiler of orphan (and one of the reasons that made the film so memorable) is that our protagonist, little Esther, was actually a grown woman who suffers from a type of dwarfism and pretends to be a child to deceive naive families. Revealed as the Estonian Leena Klammer, the character of Isabelle Fuhrman now, in the prequel, she is 30 years old, and the 25-year-old actress is cast in a role of a character who pretends to be nine.

It’s a fun juggling act that subjects Orphan 2: The Origin to a curious creative challenge, which had everything to fail. Of course, there is a demand for suspension of disbelief here, but Fuhrman and the director William Brent Bell (formerly known as Evil doll) do an admirable job of making the magic work. Between forced perspectives, stunt doubles, makeup and acting, orphan 2 it’s perfectly convincing. The plot of the film also helps: here, Esther impersonates the lost daughter of the Albrights, and to believe that the family is blinded with grief by the disappearance of years ago is not too much to ask from the public.

At the same time, the film is smart and takes advantage of its existence, without falling into the traps of prequels who squander the chance to develop their true protagonist. Leena’s prelude is not based on easter eggs and, on the contrary, does not need explanation or focus on small elements that surround the life of our villain. Here, in fact, the fun is to see Leena in the making, a psychopath in development. In this sense, our Orphan not only makes several mistakes on her journey, but also finds her inspiration. Without going into too much detail – because Orphan 2: The Origin there’s also a twist that lives up to the first movie – Leena has a lot to learn, and the prelude shows us exactly how it happened.

The Albright family, by the way, is the perfect context for this, not only because of the absurdities of the super-rich – and orphan 2 shines by having fun sniping at US society – but because it gives us the return of Julia Stiles to the genre in a role that nearly steals the show from Fuhrman. The Albright matriarch harks back to the same restrained figure that Stiles played in The prophecy (with a delicious final reference, by the way), and watching the actress turn that role inside out, earning the film’s best lines, is a victory in itself.

Having said all that, it’s a shame that orphan 2 fall into the all-too-frequent horror tradition of throwing it all away in sequels. That’s because the first movie not only takes itself very seriously, it works hard. There was a theme of grief, trauma, a broken family, an evil incarnate and even the death of half of our protagonists. The sequel, in turn, starts from a premise with a tragic and well-known result – we already know precisely how this journey will end – and the solution found here was to turn to comedy. While it works super well, there is a feeling of what could have been the sequel to orphan if it were as disruptive as the predecessor production.