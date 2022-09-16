Pabllo Vittar speaks for the first time after judicial blocking of his accounts and criticizes the press

Pabllo Vittar spoke about the blockade that justice made in his checking account, caused by a debt in the purchase of a house in 2017

Pabllo Vittar spoke for the first time, through his Twitter, about the news initially published by the portal ‘Metrópóles’ that he had his bank accounts blocked by the courtsdue to a debt related to the purchase of a property.

On the social network, the artist criticized the media, saying that only bad news was published about her, as they gain prominence in communication channels. “How funny, when bad news comes out about me, all the gossip portals in this country release some note talking and commenting. I launch some work: total silence! , my lawyers are sorting it out,” she said.

In a note, sent by the artist’s advice to the portalPabllo Vittar’s representatives stated that she “was never mentioned in this process, having become aware of this demand only when there was a judicial blocking of her current account”.

“As soon as it became aware of the situation, its legal team took the necessary measures and hopes to reverse this decision soon, since there was a complete restriction of the right to due process, ample defense and contradictory. It is a big mistake that hopes to be reversed by the Justice”, concluded the note from the representatives of the drag queen.