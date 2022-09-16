Pabllo Vittar vents about debt and receives support from Whindersson

Pabllo Vittar vented on his Twitter today, after some gossip profiles reported that the drag had their bank accounts blocked by an alleged debt that exceeds R$100 thousand.

The artist posted the following: “How funny, when bad news comes out about me, all the gossip portals in this country release some note talking and commenting. [Quando] I release some work, total silence!”

In support, Whindersson spoke of her own experience and recalled the day her first child died. “The day my Instagram had the most hits was when I announced that we had lost a baby, and I know there will be even more when I die,” said the comedian. “It’s pretty sick,” he added.

The comedian still sent a message of love to Pabllo: “I’m still doing my best in my art, so I’m going to stop everything before that happens. I deserve more than that, and so do you”, said Whindersson, who received a heart in response. from the drag