Pacheco says Congress will present ‘possible solutions’ for the nursing floor by Monday

A majority of the STF endorsed the understanding of Minister Luis Roberto Barroso and decided, this Thursday, 15, to maintain the suspension of the application of the device.

the president of National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday, 15th, that the Legislature will present “possible solutions” to fund the national nursing floor until Monday, 19th. Through social media, the PSD parliamentarian said he will discuss the theme with party leaders, in order to “present the projects capable of guaranteeing the source of funding to states, municipalities, philanthropic and private hospitals”. Earlier, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to maintain the suspension of the application of the rule, endorsing the injunction granted by the minister Luis Roberto Barroso. The case is being analyzed in the virtual plenary, where ministers cast their votes in the Court system. Until the publication of this report, the score was 7 votes to 3 for the maintenance of Barroso’s decision.

“The STF’s position does not bury the national floor of nursing, but suspends it, something that the National Congress evidently did not want. In view of the collegiate decision of the STF, it is now up to us to present the projects capable of guaranteeing the source of funding to states, municipalities, philanthropic and private hospitals. I will call a meeting of leaders immediately and by Monday we will present possible solutions. If necessary, we will hold a specific deliberative session to address the issue even during electoral periods. The issue continues to be a priority and the congressional commitment to nursing professionals remains firm. I hope for a solution soon”, says a note released by Pacheco.

The measure approved by the National Congress set the floor for nurses at R$ 4,750, for the public and private sectors. The value also serves as a reference for calculating the minimum wage for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%). On September 4, in an injunction, Minister Luis Roberto Barroso suspended the application until the Union, states, municipalities and sector entities provide information on the financial impact of the measure. The decision was given in the context of a lawsuit filed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde).