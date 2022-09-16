Pantanal: Actress Bella Campos, the Muda of the soap opera, reveals that she was injured by an alligator during the recordings: “It was a tear”

She reports that she was bitten on the leg on the last trip the cast made to Mato Grosso do Sul to make external recordings of the feuilleton.

Actress Bella Campos, who gives life to the character Muda in Pantanal, told situations that the team faced during the recordings of the soap opera and revealed that she was attacked by an alligator backstage. The statements were made during her participation in the program “What story is this, Porchat?”, GNT, this week. The brunette confessed that she was bitten on the leg by a huge alligator on the last trip that the cast made to Mato Grosso do Sul to make external recordings of the feuilleton.

On the show, she recounted the desperate moments she went through: “He opened his mouth all the way (…) It was very big, it was a ‘mega-alligator’. It grabbed my leg. And here is the eye part. It bites and turns. are thinner. So, they tear on impact. And the back penetrates real”detailed the actress.

Also during the chat with Porchat, Bella Campos said that her reaction at the time of the attack was to hit the animal and scream for help: “It was very bizarre because you never know how you’re going to react, right? I screamed, I said: ‘Man, an alligator bit me!’ That was my sentence (laughs). I got out of the water and sat down. When I looked, there was a hole, real. When people around me started to see, then they believed”detailed.

Vaccinated, the actress was attended by a doctor: “He saw if we would need it… If he had caught a vein, a muscle, I would have had to go to the city to fix it. Close to what could have been, it was superficial”, she admitted, in the face of the danger she went through. Recently, Bella talked about her singleness and revealed that she receives several calls on the web, but assured that her focus at the moment is her professional life.