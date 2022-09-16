Pantanal: Maria will thrill Alcides with surprise and demand promise | come around

Maria (Isabel Teixeira) doesn’t fit in with so much happiness. In the chapter of “wetland” this Thursday, the 19th, she will finally be able to separate from tenorio (Murilo Benício) and an agreement will be reached with him: he gives up the farm and in exchange gets the Sarandi lands.
She runs to tell the news to Alcides (Juliano Cazarré),
“What was it like looking at his face again?”, Alcides wants to know.
“It was hard… But I don’t remember feeling like I had. I vortexed with my light heart… I feel free like I’ve never felt in my entire life…” she celebrates kissing her beloved.
Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) tells Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) that she took over Sarandi’s land in the Pantanal — Photo: Globo
Maria says that she took a lot of land and when she reveals that it is in Sarandi, Alcides gets emotional.
“Was it not the land your father died defending for him?” she says.
“I gave up this farm… But I insisted on those lands there.”
“I didn’t expect such a thing,” he says excitedly.
Maria says that they will return to Sarandi and rebuild their lives. But in return:
“You swear to me that you won’t talk to me about death in this life anymore… Let’s forget about this subject… Let’s go?”
Alcides promises that he will forget about revenge against Tenório. Looks like love won. Will it be?
