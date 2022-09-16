Pantanal: Zefa will hear Solano’s plan behind the door; see images | come around

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) is very connected, and does not miss a single gossip! In this Thursday’s chapter of Pantanal, the maid will demonstrate that she doesn’t trust anything in Solano (Rafa Sieg) and investigate the killer on his own. After overhearing a suspicious conversation at the dinner table, Zefa will go to his shed and hear another revealing conversation behind the door.

Renato (Gabriel Santana) will be working on Solano’s (Rafa Sieg) gun — Photo: Globo

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will face Renato (Gabriel Santana) — Photo: Globo

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will review the plan with Renato (Gabriel Santana) — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will arrive in silence — Photo: Globo

Solano (Rafa Sieg) will say that Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) is next — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will be shocked — Photo: Globo

