Particles appear out of nowhere and prove quantum effect predicted 70 years ago

One of the weirdest predictions in quantum mechanics was first observed in a lab. Elaborated between the 1930s and 1950s, the theory says that particles and antiparticles appeared “out of nowhere”, even in the most absolute vacuum that can exist in the universe. In January 2022, scientists saw an analogous effect in graphene.

In 1931, the physicist Fritz Sauter proposed that electrons and positrons (the electron’s antiparticle) arise spontaneously thanks to the electric field. The idea was developed by other scientists, but it was not until 1951 that Julian Schwinger detailed the conditions under which this effect should arise.

Now, an international team of researchers led by the University of Manchester has managed to observe the Schwinger effect by applying high currents to graphene-based devices. This produced particle-antiparticle pairs from the vacuum.

Matter coming out of nowhere

The spontaneous emergence of particles and their antiparticles occurs with very strong electric fields (Image: Reproduction/Matteo Ceccanti/Simone Cassandra/University of Manchester

It might seem that this theory violates the very principles of physics. How could matter arise in a complete vacuum? But if we consider quantum field theory, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched. The conclusion may seem obvious.

Field theory describes the three fundamental forces: electromagnetism, the weak force, and the strong force (gravity has not yet been explained by quantum mechanics). In these domains, the laws of physics are completely different from the laws of the macro world.

Fields permeate the universe and cannot disappear under normal circumstances. Even if we create a vacuum perfectly free from the presence of any particles, the fields are still there (represented by the animation below) — and this cannot be described as “empty”.

Schwinger showed that pairs of particles can spontaneously arise from a vacuum if we apply a strong enough magnetic field. A particle will experience force according to its charge multiplied by some property of the field.

Also, if a particle passes through a region of space where the field is nonzero, it will likely experience a force. The stronger the field, the greater this force applied to the particle. This implies that the “field energy” in that region will also be higher.

Even in some completely vacuum space, and even in the absence of external fields, there will still be some non-zero amount of field energy. Since quantum fields are everywhere in the universe, so there must always be an uncertain amount of energy in any given region.

Invoking Albert Einstein’s best-known formula (E=mc²), we will conclude that the energy of an electromagnetic field can be converted into particles. It takes a strong field to produce the lightest particles of all—electrons and positrons.

Under “normal” conditions, these matter and antimatter pairs cancel out as soon as they appear. But with a very strong electric field (which we couldn’t do on Earth), there is a possibility that the pairs of particles are separated enough that they can no longer annihilate each other.

Thus, this pair of spontaneously arising virtual particles become real particles, stealing energy from the electric field to keep energy conserved and the universe balanced.

Virtual particles in the lab

An example of particles appearing out of nowhere; if the two quarks that make up a meson are separated enough by a magnetic field, new pairs of particles and antiparticles emerge to fill the space and form a new meson (Image: Reproduction/The Particle Adventure/LBNL/Particle Data Group)

Scientists have always assumed that these effects could only be produced with the most energetic particles in laboratory experiments or in extreme environments like black holes.

However, strong enough electric fields were created using the eccentric properties of graphene. With this, the Schwinger effect was seen for the first time, with spontaneously produced electrons and “holes” (a positron analogue). Out of nowhere, just as Schwinger predicted.

This result is not exactly a surprise, considering that the theory was born about 70 years ago. Even so, seeing particles and their antiparticles pulled out of the vacuum by electric fields is fabulous, because of the difficulty in reproducing the effect. This is also another step towards proving Hawking radiation.

Source: University of Manchester, Starts With a Bang