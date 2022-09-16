Patricia Poeta breaks the silence and talks about the ‘Meeting’ controversies: ‘I dryly swallowed malicious attacks’

Presenter made an outburst about the criticism she has been receiving since taking over the morning attraction

Patricia Poeta vented about the criticism since taking over the 'Encontro'



Since taking over the post of Fátima Bernardes in the “Meeting”, the presenter Patricia Poet has been the target of attacks on social media. Many viewers accuse her of trying to overshadow her partner’s participation, Manoel Soares, in the morning attraction. In addition, rumors began to circulate that the presenters were getting weird behind the scenes of the show. Just over two months ago as the titleholder of the “Encontro”, Patricia spoke for the first time about the subject on her social networks. “I thought a thousand times if I made this post,” declared the journalist, who emphasized that she has been dealing with negative criticism since she was announced as the new host of the show. “Before I even debuted the ‘Date‘ I have been bombarded with lies about myself. Every day, a new one. I need to be frank and open with you, as I have always been throughout my life: seeing these people making up stories about me (absurd things, by the way) hurts a lot”, he said. “I’ve only been moving forward with a smile on my face, at this point in my life, because I love what I do, because I have family and friends who are always close by and because I know what my mission is in this life.”

Patricia’s interactions with the audience during the live show were also the subject of nasty comments, with insinuations that she forces sympathy. “My hug to every person who will see me on the show is out of pure gratitude and as sincere as possible. For them and for those who watch me on TV, I had a claw – that even I was unaware of. For more than 60 days I was silent. I dryly swallowed malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But now it arrives!!!! Enough!!!!” she snapped. “I’m human. I am a woman, a fighter and, honestly, deserving of every conquest so far. Anyone who knows me knows this. After all, it’s been 25 years of working hard, dedicating myself and never hurting anyone. On the contrary. Dealing with criticism I accept, after all when we put our face on TV, we know this can happen. Now, lies: I can’t stand it. Even because a lie told several times, ends up becoming the truth, even if it is not. Low lies.”

The presenter, who has already passed through “Fantástico” and the bench of “Jornal Nacional”, also asked for more empathy during her outburst. “If I can give you one piece of advice from this experience: don’t stone a person without knowing who they really are. I can say with all my heart that I am grateful to be where I am and with the people who are with me. My partners, our team, a group united for a greater good: the public”, declared Patricia. “We women are able to get where we want, leaving behind those who diminish us, try to belittle our achievements or prevent us from getting further. To my co-workers and the public, once again, thank you very much. Together we are stronger, in this chain of good. To liars: I wish no harm, no. I only wish that they never fall victim to the harm they cause. It’s very painful,” she concluded. In the comments of the publication, artists like the singer Paula Fernandesthe singer Victor Kleythe actress Beth Goulart and the actress Lisandra Souto left messages of support for the presenter of “Encontro”.