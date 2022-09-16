Patrícia Poeta speaks out about the criticism received after taking over the ‘Encontro’ | celebrities



Patrícia Poeta vented about the criticism she has received on the web – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 09/15/2022 19:42 | Updated 09/15/2022 20:10

Rio – Patrícia Poeta has been the target of criticism since she took command at the “Meeting” replacing Fátima Bernardes and, this Thursday, the presenter decided to vent about all the negative comments made about her work in charge of the morning attraction.

“Even before the premiere of ‘Encontro’, I’ve been bombarded with lies about me. Every day, a new one. I need to be frank and open with you, as I’ve always been throughout my life: seeing these people making up stories about me ( absurd things, by the way) hurts a lot. I’ve only been moving forward with a smile on my face, at this point in my life, because I love what I do, because I have a family and friends who are always close by and because I know what mine is. mission in this life. My hug in each person who will see me on the show is of pure gratitude and the most sincere possible. For them and for those who watch me on TV, I had a claw – that even I didn’t know”, began text.

Throughout the publication, Patrícia Poeta said that she opted for silence in the first two months under the command of “Encontro”, but that now she needs to put a stop to all the lies that came out about her.

“I can say with all my heart that I am grateful to be where I am and with the people who are with me. My partners, our team, a group united for a greater good: the public. get where we want, leaving behind those who diminish us, try to belittle our achievements or prevent us from getting further. To my co-workers and the public, once again, thank you very much. Together we are stronger, in this chain of good . To liars: I don’t wish harm, no. I just wish that they never fall victim to the harm they cause. It’s very painful. With love, Patricia Poeta.”