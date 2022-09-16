Paulo Guedes’ interview that will be talked about

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesrecorded this Thursday morning, 15th, at the studios of EBC, a 24-minute interview that, barring any last-minute changes, is scheduled to be broadcast today, both on the radio, during Voz do Brasil, and on TV Brasil, on the program Repórter Brasil Noite. TV Brasil is the public company that the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during the 2018 campaign, used to call it “TV Lula” and promised to remove it.

In this morning’s interview, Guedes addressed, among other topics, promises for a possible new Bolsonaro government, including Auxílio Brasil – which was raised to 600 reais, but, for now, only until December. Government ministers have frequently appeared on Voz do Brasil, especially in recent weeks, but what stands out in Guedes’ case is the TV broadcast of a 24-minute interview during the election campaign. By way of comparison, this time is equivalent to almost ten Bolsonaro programs in the official election time (each program is 2 minutes and 38 seconds).

Opponents have accused Bolsonaro of using the structure of TV Brasil for his own benefit in this election. Recently, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) ordered TV Brasil to take off the air images of the meeting that the president held with ambassadors from other countries to cast suspicion on the electronic voting machines and excerpts from the broadcast of the official September 7 event that served as material campaign for Bolsonaro. From the carriage’s floor, it is possible that Guedes’ interview also motivates the opposition to file an appeal with the Electoral Court – if it is actually aired according to forecasts.





