Pedestrian with zero car and cries mark dawn

Today’s dawn of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) was full of emotions and surprises. The peons’ spirits calmed down and the fights took a back seat – making room for crying, outbursts and some serious conversations about the confinement.

But the participants do not live by reflection alone! They also participated in a dynamic that gave them the right to special prizes – including a zero kilometer car. Check it out below!

Lucas is the lucky one!

After winning the first farmer’s hat of the season, Lucas also hit the jackpot in the late night dynamic: the actor was the only pedestrian to take a zero-kilometer car home.

Only 10 people participated in the dynamic. Adriane Galisteu drew 10 names and each drawn had to roll a dice. If the option “eliminate a farmer” was dropped, the person would have to choose another one to leave the dynamics. In turn, the eliminated person chose a candy (represented by a number from 1 to 10) for the one who eliminated him.

In the second phase of the activity, each of the numbers had a command — such as swapping places with another participant, swapping other pawns, or discovering one of the hidden prizes, among others.

The Farm 2022: Lucas wins a zero kilometer car Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Check out the pawns that participated in the dynamic and what each one won:

Position 1: Barbara – BRL 6 thousand

Position 2: Tiago – BRL 10 thousand

Position 3: Alex – R$ 7 thousand

Position 4: Petal – BRL 9 thousand

Position 5: Pele – BRL 8 thousand

Position 6: Ruivinha de Marte – R$ 5 thousand

Position 7: Tati – BRL 3 thousand

Position 8: André – R$ 4 thousand

Position 9: Lucas – Car zero km

Position 10: Strawberry Shortcake – BRL 15 thousand

Redhead from Mars thinks about giving up

The dawn was not easy for Ruivinha de Marte. In conversation with some confinement colleagues, the digital influencer revealed that she doesn’t feel like she’s doing her best in the game.

The Farm 2022: Ruivinha cries and talks about giving up Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I’m not giving anything away. I’ve never felt so worthless in my life. I Think I want to give up”, said Ruivinha, through tears. Deborah, Ingrid and Thomaz were with their friend in the room and tried to calm her down.

“No! Are you crazy? You’re one of the most f*cked girls I’ve ever met in my life. You’re so talented!” Ingrid interrupted.

Despite the support of colleagues, the influencer continued crying for a few more minutes. After she calmed down, she rethought the idea of ​​leaving the reality show – but stressed that she is very concerned about her image inside the house.

Bruno can’t take the pressure

Bruno couldn’t hold back his emotion at dawn either. After being accused by Alex and Kerline of gossiping for “Deolane’s group”, the journalist was yet another one who considered leaving the show.

The Farm 2022: Bruno cries after argument with Alex and Kerline Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I don’t know how to play this here”, said the journalist. “I’m fighting hard not to leave… I know that if I leave, I’ll leave as a failure. But I know that I have my wife and my mother out there, who will hug me… This is a war”, continued.

Who managed to calm the boy was Iran, who was with him in the room. After a conversation with the actor, Bruno decided to stay in the house – but he stressed that it will be well reserved in the coming days.

Tati Zaqui x Petal

The fight in the morning was between Tati and Pétala. It all started when the singer called the influencer “sonsy” and “without personality”.

The Farm 2022: Tati calls Petala ‘sonsa’ Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“Of everyone in here, to me you’re the loudest and most personalityless. I think you’re a plant,” said Tati.

“Oh, beauty! And you’re afraid of Deolane,” Petal replied.

At this point in the conversation, Deborah chimed in: “Stop making sure of Deolane, Petal! Have your independent fights, your shadow. No shine!”

“And you think I’m worried about that? What do you think about?”, countered the influencer.

After reflecting on the confusion with Alex and Kerline, Tati concluded that she can face Pétala in the countryside. As an attempt to save her from the hot seat, the trio agreed to vote for Deolane’s friend in the first lineup.

