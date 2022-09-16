Pedestrian with zero car and cries mark dawn

Today’s dawn of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) was full of emotions and surprises. The peons’ spirits calmed down and the fights took a back seat – making room for crying, outbursts and some serious conversations about the confinement.

But the participants do not live by reflection alone! They also participated in a dynamic that gave them the right to special prizes – including a zero kilometer car. Check it out below!

Lucas is the lucky one!

After winning the first farmer’s hat of the season, Lucas also hit the jackpot in the late night dynamic: the actor was the only pedestrian to take a zero-kilometer car home.

Only 10 people participated in the dynamic. Adriane Galisteu drew 10 names and each drawn had to roll a dice. If the option “eliminate a farmer” was dropped, the person would have to choose another one to leave the dynamics. In turn, the eliminated person chose a candy (represented by a number from 1 to 10) for the one who eliminated him.

In the second phase of the activity, each of the numbers had a command — such as swapping places with another participant, swapping other pawns, or discovering one of the hidden prizes, among others.

The Farm 2022: Lucas wins zero kilometers car - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Lucas wins a zero kilometer car

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Check out the pawns that participated in the dynamic and what each one won:

  • Position 1: Barbara – BRL 6 thousand
  • Position 2: Tiago – BRL 10 thousand
  • Position 3: Alex – R$ 7 thousand
  • Position 4: Petal – BRL 9 thousand
  • Position 5: Pele – BRL 8 thousand
  • Position 6: Ruivinha de Marte – R$ 5 thousand
  • Position 7: Tati – BRL 3 thousand
  • Position 8: André – R$ 4 thousand
  • Position 9: Lucas – Car zero km
  • Position 10: Strawberry Shortcake – BRL 15 thousand

Redhead from Mars thinks about giving up

The dawn was not easy for Ruivinha de Marte. In conversation with some confinement colleagues, the digital influencer revealed that she doesn’t feel like she’s doing her best in the game.

The Farm 2022: Ruivinha cries and talks about giving up - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Ruivinha cries and talks about giving up

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I’m not giving anything away. I’ve never felt so worthless in my life. I Think I want to give up”, said Ruivinha, through tears. Deborah, Ingrid and Thomaz were with their friend in the room and tried to calm her down.

“No! Are you crazy? You’re one of the most f*cked girls I’ve ever met in my life. You’re so talented!” Ingrid interrupted.

Despite the support of colleagues, the influencer continued crying for a few more minutes. After she calmed down, she rethought the idea of ​​leaving the reality show – but stressed that she is very concerned about her image inside the house.

Bruno can’t take the pressure

Bruno couldn’t hold back his emotion at dawn either. After being accused by Alex and Kerline of gossiping for “Deolane’s group”, the journalist was yet another one who considered leaving the show.

The Farm 2022: Bruno cries after an argument with Alex and Kerline - Reproduction / PlayPlus - Reproduction / PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Bruno cries after argument with Alex and Kerline

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“I don’t know how to play this here”, said the journalist. “I’m fighting hard not to leave… I know that if I leave, I’ll leave as a failure. But I know that I have my wife and my mother out there, who will hug me… This is a war”, continued.

Who managed to calm the boy was Iran, who was with him in the room. After a conversation with the actor, Bruno decided to stay in the house – but he stressed that it will be well reserved in the coming days.

Tati Zaqui x Petal

The fight in the morning was between Tati and Pétala. It all started when the singer called the influencer “sonsy” and “without personality”.

A Fazenda 2022: Tati calls Petala 'sonsa' - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Tati calls Petala ‘sonsa’

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“Of everyone in here, to me you’re the loudest and most personalityless. I think you’re a plant,” said Tati.

“Oh, beauty! And you’re afraid of Deolane,” Petal replied.

At this point in the conversation, Deborah chimed in: “Stop making sure of Deolane, Petal! Have your independent fights, your shadow. No shine!”

“And you think I’m worried about that? What do you think about?”, countered the influencer.

After reflecting on the confusion with Alex and Kerline, Tati concluded that she can face Pétala in the countryside. As an attempt to save her from the hot seat, the trio agreed to vote for Deolane’s friend in the first lineup.

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality?

0.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.83%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.64%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.79%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

31.57%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.28%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.60%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.70%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.53%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.60%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.95%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 719 wishes

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 20

Small strawberry

Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 20

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Shayan Haghbinghomi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 20

Shayan Haghbin

Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 20

Deborah Albuquerque

Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 20

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition - Reproduction / Instagram

6 / 20

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program - Reproduction / Instagram

7 / 20

Deolane Bezerra

Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Kerline at Virgínia Fonseca's party - Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

8 / 20

Kerline Cardoso

Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.

Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Tiago Ramos at Neymar's party in Paris - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 20

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Reproduction / Instagram

The influencer Ingrid Ohara - Playback/Instagram

10 / 20

Ingrid Ohara

Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rosiane Pinheiro, former dancer - Reproduction - Facebook

11 / 20

Rosiane Pinheiro

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.

Reproduction – Facebook

Vini Buttel is one of the most popular contestants in season 3 of "On vacation with Ex Brasil" - Playback/Instagram

12 / 20

Vini Buttel

Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

André Marinho is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 20

André Marinho

André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.

Reproduction / Instagram

Alex Gallete is in The Farm 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 20

Alex Gallete

Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

Tati Zaqui: 'Bad day for anyone who talks about my stretch marks' - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 20

Tati Zaqui

Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bruno Tálamo - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 20

Bruno Thalamo

Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.

Reproduction / Instagram

Pétala Barreiros is 23 years old and is the mother of 2 boys - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 20

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bárbara Borges - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 20

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.

Reproduction / Instagram

Lucas Santos is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 20

Lucas Santos

Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).

Reproduction / Instagram

Pele Milflows is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 20

Pele Milflows

At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.

Reproduction / Instagram

