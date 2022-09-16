Pedro Raul approaches according to Brazilian giant

One of the most coveted names in the market, Pedro Raul may be close to defining his future for the next season.

Great scorer of the Brasileirão and main highlight of the Goiás team, the player, who belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, should not remain in the Goiás team for the next year, as indicated by the team’s president, Paulo Rogerio.

In Brazil, there is no shortage of interested parties. As published by the Sagres portal, Corinthians, São Paulo, Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco appear among the main clubs with an eye on the player’s football, which, in turn, is also in the sights of Europe.

However, it seems that, despite Pedro Raul having recently declared his desire to play in La Liga, this desire will be left for a future.

Corinthians is the favorite to close with Pedro

That’s because, according to Jorge Nicola, Corinthians is the favorite to close with the player. According to the journalist, Timão has been in talks with the Japanese for some time, in order to try to reach a financial agreement. What is known is that Corinthians can pay around R$ 18 million to count on Pedro’s football.