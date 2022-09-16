Petala says that the production of A Fazenda told her to take it in the c*

Pétala Barreiros shared information with her fellow prisoners at Fazenda 14 that shocked the public. The woman said that the program’s production had her taken in the c*.
The camera focused on Lucas when the influencer’s voice is heard in the background: “Guys, the production told me to take my ass.” As soon as she finished her sentence, the camera was cut.
Sought by the column LeoDias, the press office of Record TV said that everything was just a joke by Lucas, also a participant in the reality show. “Lucas trolled the phrase. Minutes later, Petala herself said: ‘They called me to take medicine and in the background I heard: ‘Pétala, go take it in the c*’. When I got back to the room they told me it was Lucas’ voice.’”
