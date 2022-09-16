Petala says that the production of A Fazenda told her to take it in the c*

Pétala Barreiros shared information with her fellow prisoners at Fazenda 14 that shocked the public. The woman said that the program’s production had her taken in the c*.

The camera focused on Lucas when the influencer’s voice is heard in the background: “Guys, the production told me to take my ass.” As soon as she finished her sentence, the camera was cut.

Petal in The Farm 14Playback / Record TV

Pétala Barreiros is at A Fazenda 14reproduction

Color photo by Adriane GalisteuAdriane-Galisteu-A-Fazenda

Adriane Galisteu is in charge of A Fazenda 14Reproduction / Instagram

Sought by the column LeoDias, the press office of Record TV said that everything was just a joke by Lucas, also a participant in the reality show. “Lucas trolled the phrase. Minutes later, Petala herself said: ‘They called me to take medicine and in the background I heard: ‘Pétala, go take it in the c*’. When I got back to the room they told me it was Lucas’ voice.’”

