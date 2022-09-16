Petrobras (PETR4) and BB (BBAS3) have little room to rise and a lot to fall, says analyst – Money Times

Petrobras (PETR4) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) are among the highest in the Ibovespa in 2022.

While the oil company soared more than 60%, the bank rose 49%. The factors for the rises of the two state-owned companies are similar: strong results and dividends.

However, the election year is here, with two important names (Squid and Jair Bolsonaro) leading the polls.

How likely are these stocks to fall sharply as a result?

A chart made by Guide Investments corroborates the thesis that, in moments of election, state-owned companies tend to fall. This happened, for example, in the 2014 presidential race. See:

It is worth remembering that in 2014, Dilma Rousseff caused more fears to the market, with its interventions in the Petrobras.

For the broker, the strong performance of state stocks in recent months indicates little room for growth in the event of a positive post-election scenario – and plenty of room for declines in the case of a negative one.

“We believe that there are many differences between these companies today and in 2014 (currently state-owned companies are presenting record profits, while in 2014 they presented record losses), but the risk-return ratio seems bad at this moment given the proximity of the elections and several statements by some candidates in order to review the performance of state-owned companies”, he says.

In the view of Guideit makes more sense to wait for the moment to improve to increase positions in state-owned companies.

“Already anticipating this risk, we leave Bank of Brazil from outside our Valor Portfolio in September, despite seeing the state-owned bank as having the best results and valuation still discounted”, he says.

Recently, former president Squid, for example, stated that BB profits as a “private bank”. In addition, the candidate promised to change the company’s pricing policy. Petrobras.

For Bruno Komura, analyst at Ouro Preto Investmentsthe market is already starting to turn its face to the Bank of Brazil.

“When we talk about state-owned companies, yes, elections are a very big concern. We are already noticing that the allocation to SOEs is decreasing,” she notes.

Komura says that many investors are getting “lighter” in relation to the positioning in these companies, and this movement should intensify as the election, scheduled for next month, approaches.

“We even have many houses and managers saying that they are taking their foot off because it is better to stay out of state-owned companies, especially Bank of Brazil and Petrobraseven though the companies are very cheap”, he says.

In his view, it is not recommended to position himself on these actions now, despite the valuation attractive.

“We prefer to lose the movement, to have more clarity on the political scenario. This has also been the view of the market”, he adds.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most… Click here and follow our profile now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.